Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro: Which EV Scooter to Pick?

Ola vs Ather: The electric two-wheeler industry has seen a surge in demand among customers. Recently, Ather Energy launched the 2025 version of its 450 series of electric scooters in India. The company has updated its colour scheme and added new features. It is available with two battery packs to the buyers. It has a 2.9kWh battery pack and a 3.7kWh battery pack. Talking of its competition, the Ather 450X competes with the Ola S1 Pro. The Ola S1 Pro has a simplistic design, loaded with features and has a single-battery pack for the buyers.

Here is a feature-by-feature comparison for the buyers planning to buy the Ather 450X and the Ola S1 Pro:

Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro: Price

The price of the Ather 450X starts at Rs 1.56 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 2.9kWh variant. The Ola S1 Pro is available in a single variant, which is priced at Rs 1.44 lakh (ex-showroom).

Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro: Design

The design of the Ather 450X is very different to the Ola S1 Pro. The 2025 Ather 450X remains unchanged in design, having sharp and aggressive look with LED DRLs and LED headlamps. It has a seat height of 780mm. The rear has LED DRL and LED taillamps. On the other hand, the Ola S1 Pro has a curvy styling. It has LED headlamps, a seat height of 805mm and LED taillamps. Both the EV scooters runs on 12-inch alloy wheels.

Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro: Features

Regarding feature list, the 2025 Ather 450X has a wide array of feature list on offer. For starters, it has regenerative braking, multiple modes for traction control, Google Maps connectivity and more. The Ather 450X has four riding modes. On the other side, the Ola S1 Pro offers features such as a party mode, Bluetooth connectivity, and also has four riding modes.

Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro: Range

Buyers planning to get the Ather 450X has two battery packs to choose from. First, there is a 2.9kWh battery pack, having an IDC range of 126km. The other is a 3.7kWh battery pack, having an IDC range of 156km on a single charge. On the other hand, buyers who are planning to buy the Ola S1 Pro has a single battery pack to choose from. It is powered by a 4kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 195km on a single charge.