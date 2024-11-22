BMW India Hikes Prices: BMW India on Friday has announced that the company will make a price hike of 3 per cent of its entire model range in the portfolio from January 1, 2025. According to a statement from the company, the price hike will apply to the models that are manufactured and imported in India. BMW India currently has a portfolio of 22 vehicles in India.

“BMW India's strategic price adjustment across the model range is a response to shifting market conditions, inflation, and increasing input costs. This thoughtful decision allows us to ensure operating profitability and continuously deliver the BMW standards of excellence in terms of quality, performance, and brand experience,” a BMW spokesperson said.

BMW India Vehicles That Are Manufactured in India:

BMW India currently manufactures nine models in India. It includes the 2 Series, 3 Series, 5 Series, M340i, and the 7 Series in the sedan lineup. In SUVs, BMW manufactures the X1, the X3, the X3, and the X7 in India.

BMW India Vehicles That Come Via CBU Route:

Despite manufacturing nine vehicles in India, BMW imports 13 cars in India. It starts from i4, i5, i7, i7 M70, iX1, iX, Z4 M40i. Additionally, the M Performance division also comes via the CBU route. The M Performance division has the M2 Coupe, M4 Competition, M4 CS, M5, M8 Competition Coupe, and the BMW XM (Hybrid).

This development comes shortly after Mercedes-Benz India announced a price hike in its models.

Mercedes-Benz India Price Hike:

The German luxury automaker, Mercedes-Benz India announced a price hike in its vehicles. Mercedes-Benz India announced a price hike of 3 per cent across the lineup with effect from January 1, 2025. The company cited a rise in input costs, higher operational expenses, and inflationary pressures for the price hike. As a result, the price of the GLC SUV will get costlier by Rs 2 lakh to Rs 9 lakh for the flagship Mercedes-Maybach S680.