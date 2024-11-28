Upcoming Car Launch: The Indian automotive industry witnessed new product launches in November 2024. In November, Maruti Suzuki launched the Dzire, Mercedes-Benz India launched the new C63 AMG S E Performance, and BMW launched the new M5 in India. In December, there are a few launches that are scheduled ahead of the Bharat Mobility Expo, happening in January 2025. The month of December will witness the launch of the Honda Amaze Facelift, Toyota Camry, and Kia Syros in India.

Let us look at the details of the upcoming car launch in December 2024:

Honda Amaze Facelift:

Honda Cars India will be launching the Amaze facelift in India. The new Amaze facelift will get a new design for the exteriors, and interiors and the feature list will also be upgraded. According to the sketch images shared by the automaker, the upcoming Honda Amaze will have a similar dashboard as the Honda Elevate. The automaker also confirmed that the upcoming Honda Amaze will be equipped with ADAS features.

The Honda Amaze facelift will launch on December 4, 2024.

Also Read: Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6e Launched in India

Toyota Camry Facelift:

Toyota Kirloskar Motors will be launching the ninth generation of the Camry in India. It is the flagship sedan from Toyota, which is already available in the global markets, and in India, it will be locally manufactured. The upcoming Toyota Camry gets design updates from the exterior, interiors, and a new array of features. The current model offers a 2.5-litre hybrid engine and we can expect the same powertrain in the upcoming model.

The Toyota Camry facelift will launch on December 11, 2024.

Kia Syros:

Kia India will be launching the Syros in India. The test mules of the upcoming Kia Syros have been spotted multiple times. As per the media teaser shared by Kia, the upcoming Syros will feature all LED headlamps, with LED DRLs. The design of the headlamps is similar to the Carnival MPV. The bumpers will get a silver finish and the hood is on the higher side.