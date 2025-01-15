Honda CB650 and CB650R Launched in India: Price, Engine Specifications, and More

CB650R and CBR650 in India: Honda two-wheelers have launched the 2025 version of the CB650 and the CBR650R in India. The 2025 version of the CBR650R has a different design as compared to the outgoing model. On the other hand, the CB650R has a neo-sports-cafe design. The bookings of the Honda CB650R and the CBR650R have started and the deliveries will begin from February 2025.

Let us discuss what the 2025 versions of the Honda CB650R and CBR650R offer to the buyers:

Honda CB65OR Price:

Buyers of the Honda CB650R will pay Rs 9.2 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It is available in a single variant.

Honda CB650R Features:

The 2025 Honda CB650R has a new five-inch colour TFT display, and Bluetooth connectivity and it is compatible with the Honda RoadSync mobile application. It has Showa SFF up-side down forks up front, and a 10-step preload adjustable mono-shock suspension at the rear. For smooth gearshifts, it has a slipper and assist clutch.

Honda CB650R Engine Specifications:

The 2025 Honda CB650R is powered by a 649cc inline four-cylinder liquid-cooled petrol engine, producing 94BHP and 63Nm torque, mated to a six-speed gearbox.

Honda CBR650R Price:

The price of the 2025 Honda CBR650R starts at Rs 9.9 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Honda CBR650R Features:

The 2025 Honda CBR650R features a new five-inch TFT display, Bluetooth connectivity, and others. Further, it has a slipper and an assist clutch for smoother gearshifts.

Honda CBR650R Engine Specifications:

The Honda CBR650R is powered by a 649cc, liquid-cooled, inline four-cylinder engine, which produces 93bhp and 63Nm, paired with a six-speed manual gearbox.

Honda CBR650R Brakes: