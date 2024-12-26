Search icon
  • News /
  • Automobile /
  • Honda Shine 125 to Hero Super Splendor: Top 3 Most Affordable 125cc Motorcycles in India

Published 19:58 IST, December 26th 2024

Honda Shine 125 to Hero Super Splendor: Top 3 Most Affordable 125cc Motorcycles in India

Buyers planning to buy a 125cc segment motorcycle mainly consider on fuel efficiency. Here's a list of the top three most affordable 125cc motorcycles:

Reported by: Auto Desk
Top three most affordable 125cc motorcycles in India | Image: Republic

125cc Motorcycles in India: Buyers planning to buy a 125cc segment motorcycle mainly consider on fuel efficiency. These motorcycles have simplistic styling, have minimal features and come with a refined petrol engine. Currently, the most affordable 125cc motorcycle is the Hero Super Splendor. It has a 124cc single-cylinder petrol engine, produces 10BHP and the company offers it in two variants.

Here is a list that buyers can check out of top three most affordable 125cc motorcycles in india:

Hero Super Splendor

Buyers looking for the most affordable 125cc bike can check out the Hero Super Splendor. This motorcycle is powered by a 125cc single-cylinder petrol engine, producing 10.4BHP and 10.6Nm torque, mated to a four-speed gearbox. Regarding features, the Hero Super Splendor has a real-time mileage indicator, a USB charger, and a start/stop system.

The price of the Hero Super Splendor is Rs 81,018 (ex-showroom) for the drum brake. It has a disc brake variant as well on offer.

Honda Shine 125

Buyers who are looking for a Honda can check out the Honda Shine 125. The Honda Shine 125 is powered by a 123.94cc single-cylinder petrol engine, which produces 10.59BHP and 11 Nm torque, mated to a four-speed gearbox. Regarding features, it misses on USB charger, LED headlamps, and a few other features.

The price of the Honda Shine 125 starts at Rs 82,069 (ex-showroom) for the drum brake variant. It is also available with a disc brake option. 

Hero Glamour

The next motorcycle which buyers can check out is the Hero Glamour. It is powered by a 124cc single-cylinder petrol engine, which produces 10.3BHP and 10.4Nm torque, mated to a five-speed gearbox. Regarding features, it has digital display, which shows fuel level, trip metre, and more. 

The price of the Hero Glamour starts at Rs 82,970 (ex-showroom) for the base drum brake variant. Hero Glamour is available in four variants. 

Updated 19:58 IST, December 26th 2024

