Download the all-new Republic app:
  • Planning to buy Hyundai Creta? Check out Skoda Kushaq, Honda Elevate, Grand Vitara first

Published 19:36 IST, December 10th 2024

Hyundai Creta is a premium compact SUV, which received a facelift earlier in January 2024. Here are the top three alternatives that you can consider:

Reported by: Auto Desk
Hyundai Creta | Image: Hyundai India

Hyundai Creta Alternatives: Hyundai Creta is a premium compact SUV, which received a facelift earlier in January 2024. Creta offers a bold exterior profile, and spacious interiors, and comes with a comprehensive set of features. Hyundai Creta offers dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, and more. Hyundai offers Creta with a regular 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The price of the Hyundai Creta starts at Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Let us look at the top three alternatives of Hyundai Creta that you can check for:

Also Read: Hyundai Creta N Line Review: Feature Loaded Comfortable SUV With Punchy Performance

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara:

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is a strong competitor in the segment. Grand Vitara offers features such as front-ventilated seats, a wireless charger, a heads-up display, and more. Maruti Suzuki offers Grand Vitara in an AWD and a hybrid version as well. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which produces 103BHP and 137Nm torque.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price: Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda Elevate:

Honda Elevate is a premium SUV from Honda Cars in India. It was launched in 2023. Honda Elevate comes with a wireless charger, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a sunroof, and more. Honda provides a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which produces 121BHP and 144Nm torque. It is mated to a six-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.

Honda Elevate Price: Rs 11.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

Skoda Kushaq:

Skoda offers Kushaq in this compact SUV segment. Kushaq comes with features such as front-ventilated seats, a sunroof, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, and more. Skoda offers Kushaq with a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine producing 115BHP and 178Nm torque. There is a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine as well producing 150BHP and 253Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual and an automatic gearbox.

Skoda Kushaq Price: Rs 10.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

 

Updated 20:10 IST, December 10th 2024

Maruti Suzuki

