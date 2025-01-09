Hyundai Creta Electric to Offer 22L Frunk Storage: Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Hyundai Creta Electric: Hyundai’s India has revealed the storage space and interiors of its upcoming Creta Electric ahead of its launch at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The automaker has further announced that the forthcoming Creta Electric will have seats made of eco-friendly and sustainable materials. The feature list will include in-car payment, driving modes, dual-zone climate control, and more.

Let us have a look at the storage space available to the buyers of the Creta Electric:

Hyundai Creta Electric Storage Space:

The upcoming Hyundai Creta Electric will have storage space at the front and the rear. According to Hyundai, the upcoming Creta Electric will have a 22L frunk storage at the front and will have a 433L boot space. The wheelbase and the boot space are similar to its petrol counterpart.

Hyundai Creta Electric Features:

The buyers of the Creta Electric will have multiple features. One of the standout features of the Creta Electric is it will come with an in-car payment option. According to Hyundai, it will help the Creta Electric owners to make payments from the vehicle’s infotainment screen for charging directly. The front seats will get 8-way power adjustment and the driver will get memory seat function.

Hyundai Creta Electic Interiors:

According to Hyundai, the Creta Electric will have a similar layout of the dashboard as its petrol counterpart. The upcoming Hyundai Creta Electic will have eco-friendly seats crafted from sustainable materials including recycled plastic bottles for fabric, and corn extract for artificial leather seat upholstery. The steering wheel of the Creta Electric will three-spoke steering wheel with Morse code detailing.

Hyundai Creta Electric Powertrain: