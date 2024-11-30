Hyundai Creta N Line Review: Feature Loaded Comfortable SUV With Punchy Performance

Creta N Line Review: Hyundai Motors India Limited updated its most popular SUV, Creta, in early 2024. With that update, the company also introduced the Creta N Line in India. The Hyundai Creta N Line is a sportier version of the regular Creta. Creta N Line comes with revised exteriors, and sportier interiors and is available in a single 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine. Creta N Line has a wide set of features such as a 360-degree camera, front-ventilated seats, a wireless charger, and more. It competes with the Kia Seltos GTX trim in India.

We got our hands on the Hyundai Creta N Line N10 manual transmission variant and here are our thoughts on this SUV:

Hyundai Creta N Line Price:

The price of the Hyundai Creta N Line starts at Rs 16.82 lakh (ex-showroom) for the N8 MT variant and goes to Rs 20.44 lakh for the N10 DCT Dual-Tone variant.

Hyundai Creta N Line Exterior:

The exteriors of the Creta N Line are different from the regular Creta. The front of the Creta N Line gets a revised grill, 2-D logo, and connected LED DRLs. The headlamps are also LED units, missing out the fog lamps. On our night drive experience, the illumination from the LED headlights was great. Creta N Line is also equipped with a front parking camera and sensors, which help in parking in tight spaces. The lower part of the bumper gets red inserts, which adds to the sporty appearance of the SUV.

Coming to the side, the dimensions are identical to the regular Creta. Since it is the N Line version, it runs on 18-inch alloy wheels. The disc brake calipers are finished in red paint, adding a sporty appearance. The Hyundai Creta N Line is also available in a dual-tone paint shade. It has subtle roof rails and there are red inserts lower down on the body.

At the rear, the design remains the same. The bumpers are revised in the Creta N Line and get a red strip with diffuser treatment. Additionally, there are dual-exhaust tailpipes in chrome to add to the appearance. There is a subtle roof spoiler for an added sporty look. The bumpers The boot space is ample enough to store your luggage. There is ample space for a full-size suitcase and other bags. The rear of the Creta N Line has connected LED DRLs and LED taillights.

Hyundai Creta N Line Interiors:

As we step inside the Creta N Line, the interior ambiance is similar to the regular Creta. The Creta N Line gets red stitching on the seats, red inserts on the dashboard, aluminium finish on the pedals, and more. The dashboard layout is identical to the regular Creta, but the steering wheel is different. The steering wheel of the Creta N Line gets an N badge and feels sturdy to hold. The use of a piano black on the centre console attracted a lot of fingerprints.

The rear seats of the Creta N Line offer ample space inside. There is decent legroom, knee room, and shoulder room on offer. The headroom gets a bit compromised due to the panoramic sunroof. The rear seat passengers also get sunshades to cut off the harsh sun in the summer season. Hyundai Creta N Line misses on a centre headrest for the third passenger, which is quite a bummer at this price point. Since the ambiance is all black with black seat covers, it can become claustrophobic. So to ease this problem, Hyundai provided a panoramic sunroof to bring in more light inside the cabin.

The Hyundai Creta N Line gets a connected 10.25-inch infotainment screen and an instrument cluster. The infotainment screen has a crisp display and feels responsive on use. Despite a 10.25-inch screen present in Creta N Line, there are physical controls present for the volume and tuning of radio tracks, which we felt is a nice touch in 2024.

Hyundai Creta N Line Features:

Hyundai provides a host of features in its vehicles. For instance, the automaker provides features like a 360-degree camera, a wireless charger, dual-zone climate control, multiple views for the instrument cluster, and more. Creta N Line gets red colour ambient lighting, automatic headlamps, electronic parking brake, and more.

Hyundai also offers front ventilated seats and electric adjust for the driver seat. Coming to the audio test, the Creta N Line comes with a Bose sound system. It has a four-speaker, two-tweeter, and a subwoofer. The sound output was good and elevated the driving experience. Beyond the above-mentioned features, the Creta N Line also offers a USB Type-C charging port, A 12V charging socket, a USB regular charging port, and a wireless charger at the front for charging. The rear passengers get two USB Type-C charging ports and rear AC vents as well.

Talking about safety, the Hyundai Creta N Line is equipped with six airbags, ABS, EBD, TPMS, and other safety features. Hyundai also offers Level-2 ADAS features like blind spot assist, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and more. Since we tested the manual variant, the adaptive cruise control is not available in this variant.

Hyundai Creta N Line Engine And Driving:

Hyundai Creta N Line is offered with a 1.5-litre inline four-cylinder turbo petrol engine, which produces 160 BHP and 253 Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT transmission. The drive of this engine is great and since we tested the manual variant, it is a joy to drive. The combination of gears and clutch was smooth and the engine was responsive with throttle inputs.

The clutch has a slightly longer travel, which could take some time to get used to it. The vibrations from the engine are well contained and the body roll is present. The steering had a decent feel and feedback and felt slightly better in response while maneuvering in city traffic.

We tested the ADAS functions of the Creta N Line as well. The lane keep assist and lane departure warning functions worked effortlessly. However, while cruising, there is a turbo lag below 2000 RPM and requires downshifts to get going.

Hyundai Creta N Line Suspensions:

The suspensions of the Creta N Line were on the softer side. We expected them to be tuned on the stiffer side for better ride quality, but the soft suspension became bouncy at triple-digit speeds. The suspension noise and the NVH from the outside world are well-contained. The road noise does not filter inside the cabin.

Hyundai Creta N Line Fuel Efficiency:

Hyundai claims that the fuel efficiency of the Creta N Line is 18Km/L for the manual variant. On our test, which includes a mix of driving on city and highways, it returned a fuel efficiency of 15.2 Km/L.

Conclusion: