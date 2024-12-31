Kia Carens vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Which MPV to Pick?

Carens vs Ertiga: The MPV segment offers a six or seven-seater vehicle with comfortable interiors, and simplistic exteriors and has a comprehensive set of features on offer. Buyers looking for an MPV can check out the Kia Carens. It has a bold exterior design, spacious interiors and has multiple engine options to choose from. Talking about features, Kia Carens has automatic climate control, a sunroof, a 10.25-inch digital infotainment screen, front-ventilated seats, and more.

On the other hand, buyers planning for the Kia Carens can check out the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. It has a simple exterior design, comfortable interiors, and a refined petrol engine. Regarding features, it has automatic climate control, a nine-inch infotainment screen, automatic headlamps, and more.

Here is a feature-by-feature comparison for the buyers of the Kia Carens and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga:

Kia Carens vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Price

The price of the Kia Carens is Rs 10.52 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. On the contrary, the price of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga starts at Rs 8.69 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Kia Carens vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Exteriors

The exterior design of the Kia Carens has a split setup for the headlamps. It has LED DRL and LED headlamps on offer. The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has a projector setup for the headlamps and there are no LED DRLs on offer. On the side, the Kia Carens are longer, wider, and taller than the Ertiga. It runs on 16-inch alloy wheels on its top-spec trim whereas Ertiga runs on 15-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, the boot space with the three rows up is minimal in both the MPVs.

Kia Carens vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Interiors

On the interiors, the dashboard layout of the Carens and the Ertiga is very different. Carens has a neatly laid dashboard with dual 10.25-inch screens and dual-tone treatment on the dashboard. The Ertiga on the other side has a triple-layer dashboard. It has plenty of hard-touch materials on the dashboard.

The rear seats of the Carens and the Ertiga have ample space for the passengers. They have a similar knee room, legroom, and shoulder room on offer. Buyers have an option to select from a six and a seven-seater option in the Carens but Ertiga only comes with a seven-seater option. Buyers have to select the XL6 for a six-seater configuration.

Kia Carens vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Features

Kia Carens has features such as automatic climate control, a wireless charger, a sunroof, and more. Additionally, it is also equipped with a digital instrument cluster, driving modes, and more. For safety, it comes with six airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, and more.

On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has features such as automatic climate control, an 8-inch infotainment system, cruise control, and more. For safety, it comes with dual-front airbags, ABS, EBD, and more.

Kia Carens vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Engine Specifications

Buyers planning for Kia Carens can select it from either a 1.5L turbo petrol engine, producing 160BHP and 254Nm torque, mated to a six-speed IMT and a seven-speed DCT gearbox. It also has a 1.5L inline four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, producing 115BHP and 143Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. Buyers also have a diesel engine option to choose from. It has a 1.5L inline four-cylinder diesel engine, producing 115bhp and 253Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual, IMT, and an automatic gearbox.