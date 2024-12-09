Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Automobile /
  • Kia Sonet to Mahindra Bolero: Top 5 Diesel Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh in India

Published 19:51 IST, December 9th 2024

Kia Sonet to Mahindra Bolero: Top 5 Diesel Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh in India

Diesel engine options in cars have been a popular choice among consumers in India. Here is a list of top five cars that can be considered with a diesel engine:

Reported by: Auto Desk
Kia Sonet | Image: Kia Sonet

Diesel Cars in India: Diesel engine options in cars have been a popular choice among consumers in India. Since the emission norms have become stringent, diesel engines in cars have been phased out by major automakers in India. Earlier mass-market cars used to offer diesel engines but now only a handful of options are left. Currently, the most affordable diesel car available is the Tata Altroz Diesel.

Let us look at the top five diesel cars that can be considered under Rs 10 lakh in India:

Tata Altroz:

Tata Altroz is currently the most affordable diesel car on sale in India. Altroz is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine, which churns out 90BHP and 200Nm torque. It is mated to a five-speed manual transmission.

Tata Altroz price starts at Rs 8.69 lakh (ex-showroom) for the XM(S) diesel variant.

Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra Bolero is a sub-4m SUV and a popular choice in rural areas. Bolero is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine, which produces 76BHP and 210Nm torque. It is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

Mahindra Bolero price starts at Rs 9.79 lakh (ex-showroom) for the B4 diesel variant.

Kia Sonet:

The Kia Sonet is a sub-4m compact SUV. It is powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine, which produces 115BHP and 253Nm torque. It is mated to a six-speed manual, IMT, and an automatic transmission.

Kia Sonet price starts at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the HTE (O) diesel variant.

Mahindra Bolero Neo:

Mahindra Bolero Neo is similar to the regular Bolero on offer. It is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine, which churns out 100BHP and 210Nm torque, mated to a five-speed manual transmission.

Mahindra Bolero Neo price starts at Rs 9.94 lakh (ex-showroom) for the N4 variant.

Mahindra XUV 3XO:

Mahindra XUV 3XO is a sub-4m compact SUV, which competes with the Kia Sonet in its segment. It offers a 1.5-litre diesel engine, which produces 115BHP and 300Nm torque. It is mated to a six-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

Mahindra XUV 3XO price starts at Rs 9.98 lakh (ex-showroom) for the MX2 diesel variant. 

Also Read: Mahindra XUV 3XO Review: Feature Loaded SUV with Better Boot Space
 

Updated 19:51 IST, December 9th 2024

Recommended

'Mamata Will Not Support it...': Sukanta Majumdar on 'ONOE'
India News
'Pushpa 2 Will Be Hit...': Is This How Bunny Reacted To Stampede Death?
Entertainment News
PM Modi Meets Emir of Kuwait, Attends Arabian Gulf Cup Opening Ceremony
India News
Pep Guardiola Gives Grave Insight Into Man City's Poor Run Of Form
SportFit
India Can Never Permit Others to Have Veto on Its Choices: S Jaishankar
India News
Christmas 2024: Heartfelt Wishes, Greetings To Share With Closed Ones
Lifestyle News
Year-Ender 2024: Top 5 Cities You Absolutely Had To Visit This Year
Travel News
38 People Die in Crash Between Passenger Bus and Truck in Brazil
World News
'Still Alive': King Charles Jokes While Replying to Indian-Origin Man
Viral News
'Time For You to Step Aside': Indian-Origin MP's Letter to Trudeau
World News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.