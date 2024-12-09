Kia Sonet to Mahindra Bolero: Top 5 Diesel Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh in India

Diesel Cars in India: Diesel engine options in cars have been a popular choice among consumers in India. Since the emission norms have become stringent, diesel engines in cars have been phased out by major automakers in India. Earlier mass-market cars used to offer diesel engines but now only a handful of options are left. Currently, the most affordable diesel car available is the Tata Altroz Diesel.

Let us look at the top five diesel cars that can be considered under Rs 10 lakh in India:

Tata Altroz:

Tata Altroz is currently the most affordable diesel car on sale in India. Altroz is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine, which churns out 90BHP and 200Nm torque. It is mated to a five-speed manual transmission.

Tata Altroz price starts at Rs 8.69 lakh (ex-showroom) for the XM(S) diesel variant.

Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra Bolero is a sub-4m SUV and a popular choice in rural areas. Bolero is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine, which produces 76BHP and 210Nm torque. It is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

Mahindra Bolero price starts at Rs 9.79 lakh (ex-showroom) for the B4 diesel variant.

Kia Sonet:

The Kia Sonet is a sub-4m compact SUV. It is powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine, which produces 115BHP and 253Nm torque. It is mated to a six-speed manual, IMT, and an automatic transmission.

Kia Sonet price starts at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the HTE (O) diesel variant.

Mahindra Bolero Neo:

Mahindra Bolero Neo is similar to the regular Bolero on offer. It is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine, which churns out 100BHP and 210Nm torque, mated to a five-speed manual transmission.

Mahindra Bolero Neo price starts at Rs 9.94 lakh (ex-showroom) for the N4 variant.

Mahindra XUV 3XO:

Mahindra XUV 3XO is a sub-4m compact SUV, which competes with the Kia Sonet in its segment. It offers a 1.5-litre diesel engine, which produces 115BHP and 300Nm torque. It is mated to a six-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.