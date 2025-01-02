Kia Syros Booking Commence on January 3, 2025 Midnight: Price to be Revaled on…

Kia Syros Bookings: Kia Syros was recently unveiled for the Indian market. The automaker positions this SUV between the Sonet and the Seltos. The bookings of the Kia Syros will commence from January 3, midnight and has a booking amount of Rs 25,000. The company will announce the prices on February 1, 2025 and commence the deliveries from mid-February. Syros comes with two engine options and is loaded with features.

Here are the other specifications for the prospect buyers of the Kia Syros:

Kia Syros Design:

The design of the Kia Syros is muscular. It has flared wheel arches and high bonnet line. It comes with all LED headlamps and LED DRLs. On the side, it runs on 16-inch alloy wheels. The rear of the Syros comes with L-shaped LED taillamps, shark fin antenna and ample amount of boot space on offer.

Kia Syros Interiors:

The interiors of the Kia Syros has a new layout of the dashboard. It has a new two-spoke steering wheel on offer. The rear seats of the Syros has recline function and can be slide forward and backward. The interiors of the Syros offers ample of space for the passengers.

Kia Syros Features:

Kia Syros has ample of features for the customers. For starters, it comes with a dual 10.25-inch screens, automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, driving modes, terrain modes, and more. Additionally, for safety it comes with six airbags, Level-2 ADAS, ABS, EBD, TPMS, and more.

Kia Syros Engine Specifications:

The Kia Syros is available in two engine options to the customers. Buyers can opt a 1.0L inline three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, producing 120BHP and 170Nm toruqe, mated to a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DCT transmission. Buyers also have an option for a diesel engine. The Kia Syros is powered by a 1.5L inline four-cylinder diesel engine, producing 115bhp and 253Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual or an automatic transmission.

Kia Syros Price:

The price of the Kia Syros will be announced on February 1, 2025.