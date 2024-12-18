Search icon
Published 15:47 IST, December 18th 2024

Kia Syros to Make its Global Debut on December 19: What to Expect?

Kia Syros will make a global debut on December 19, 2024. It will likely offer features such as ADAS, ambient lighting, etc. Here's everything should know about:

Reported by: Auto Desk
Upcoming Kia Syros | Image: Kia India (Youtube)

Kia Syros Debut: Kia India will launch the Syros, expanding its SUV portfolio in the market. It is the fifth SUV from the auto manufacturer in India. The car will make its global debut on December 19, 2024. Interestingly, its design elements are unique, and the company will likely position this car between Seltos and Sonet. The Syros is expected to offer features such as ADAS, a wireless charger, and more.

Let us look at the specifications of the upcoming Kia Syros:

Kia Syros Design:

According to the video teaser Kia recently shared, the upcoming Syros will feature an LED projector setup for the headlamps and vertical LED DRLs. The front bumpers will likely have a silver finish for a premium appearance. On the sides, it is likely to have 16-inch alloy wheels. The Syros will have flush door handles to give it a better impression. As per the video teaser, the rear of the Syros will have L-shaped LED taillamps.

Kia Syros Interiors:

According to the video teaser, the Syros will likely have a steering wheel similar to the EV9.

Kia Syros Features:

The Kia Syros will likely offer buyers many features regarding the feature list. These include a panoramic sunroof, a push button for a start/stop system, a 360-degree parking camera, ambient lighting, and more. The Syros will also offer a wireless charger, two type-C ports, and a 12V charging socket.

The Syros will likely be equipped with Level-1 ADAS safety features. To enhance the driving experience, the Kia India will also offer driving modes and cruise control.

Kia Syros Competiton:

As discussed regarding the positioning of the Syros, it will compete against the Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and Maruti Suzuki Brezza in its segment.

Kia Syros Engine Specifications:

The upcoming Kia Syros will likely have a 1.0L turbo petrol engine, which produces 118 BHP and 170 Nm torque. This engine will be paired to the six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

Also Read: Kia Carens Alternatives: Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Toyota Rumion And More

Updated 15:47 IST, December 18th 2024

