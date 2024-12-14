Planning to Buy Mahindra Thar Roxx? Check Out These 3 SUVs First

Mahindra Thar Roxx alternatives: Mahindra launched the five-door version of the Thar, the Thar Roxx in August 2024. The Thar Roxx comes with muscular styling, decent space in the interiors, and comes with a comprehensive set of features on offer. The feature list on the Mahindra Thar Roxx consists of Level-2 ADAS, automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, and more. Mahindra offers the Thar Roxx with a 2.2-litre diesel engine and a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine with 4x2 and 4x4 drivetrain options. The price of the Mahindra Thar Roxx starts at Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base MX1 4x2 petrol variant and Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base MX1 4x2 diesel variant.

Let us have a look at the top three alternatives of Mahindra Thar Roxx that you can check:

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki offers the Jimny in the 4x4 segment. It is the smallest SUV in the segment, having a length of 3,995mm. It comes with a modern design, decent space in the rear seats, and has a comprehensive set of features on offer. Additionally, it offers headlamp washers, a nine-inch infotainment touchscreen, cruise control, and more. Maruti Suzuki Jimny is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which produces 103BHP and 137Nm torque, mated to a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic gearbox. The Jimny comes with a low-range transfer case for off-road capabilities. The price of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny starts at Rs 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Zeta MT variant.

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N is the updated version of the Scorpio Classic. Scorpio N offers muscular looks, and spacious interiors and comes with a wide array of features. For starters, it comes with dual-zone climate control, a sunroof, front-ventilated seats, and more. The Mahindra Scorpio N is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine, which produces 200BHP and 370Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox. There is a 2.2-litre diesel engine as well, which produces 172BHP and 370Nm torque. It comes with terrain modes as well an electronic lock braking differential. The price of the Mahindra Scorpio N starts at Rs 13.85 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Z2 petrol variant.

Force Motors Gurkha