Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 17:46 IST, December 14th 2024

Planning to Buy Mahindra Thar Roxx? Check Out These 3 SUVs First

Mahindra launched the Thar Roxx in India in August 2024. It comes with a 4x2 and a 4x4 option. Here is a list of top three alternatives that you can check:

Reported by: Auto Desk
Mahindra Thar Roxx Alteratives | Image: Republic

Mahindra Thar Roxx alternatives: Mahindra launched the five-door version of the Thar, the Thar Roxx in August 2024. The Thar Roxx comes with muscular styling, decent space in the interiors, and comes with a comprehensive set of features on offer. The feature list on the Mahindra Thar Roxx consists of Level-2 ADAS, automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, and more. Mahindra offers the Thar Roxx with a 2.2-litre diesel engine and a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine with 4x2 and 4x4 drivetrain options. The price of the Mahindra Thar Roxx starts at Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base MX1 4x2 petrol variant and Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base MX1 4x2 diesel variant.

Let us have a look at the top three alternatives of Mahindra Thar Roxx that you can check:  

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki offers the Jimny in the 4x4 segment. It is the smallest SUV in the segment, having a length of 3,995mm. It comes with a modern design, decent space in the rear seats, and has a comprehensive set of features on offer. Additionally, it offers headlamp washers, a nine-inch infotainment touchscreen, cruise control, and more. Maruti Suzuki Jimny is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which produces 103BHP and 137Nm torque, mated to a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic gearbox. The Jimny comes with a low-range transfer case for off-road capabilities. The price of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny starts at Rs 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Zeta MT variant.

Also Read: Toyota Camry to BYD Seal: Top Sedans in India under Rs 50 Lakh

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N is the updated version of the Scorpio Classic. Scorpio N offers muscular looks, and spacious interiors and comes with a wide array of features. For starters, it comes with dual-zone climate control, a sunroof, front-ventilated seats, and more. The Mahindra Scorpio N is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine, which produces 200BHP and 370Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox. There is a 2.2-litre diesel engine as well, which produces 172BHP and 370Nm torque. It comes with terrain modes as well an electronic lock braking differential. The price of the Mahindra Scorpio N starts at Rs 13.85 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Z2 petrol variant.

Also Read: Kia Seltos vs Skoda Kushaq: Price, Specifications, and Features Compared

Force Motors Gurkha

Force Motors offers Gurkha in the 4x4 SUV segment. Gurkha has a bold design, decent space in the interiors, and great off-road capabilities on offer. It offers features such as a functional snorkel, LED headlights, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and more. The Force Gurkha is powered by a 2.6-litre diesel engine, which produces 140BHP and 320Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual transmission. Talking about off-road equipment, the Gurkha comes with manual locking for the front and rear differentials. The price of the Force Gurkha starts at Rs 18.00 lakh (ex-showroom) for the five-door version. It comes in a single variant option.

 

Updated 17:46 IST, December 14th 2024

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.