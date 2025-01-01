Maruti Suzuki India Sales Rose in December 2024: All You Need to Know

Maruti Suzuki Sales in December 2024: Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday reported that it saw a rise in sales in December 2024. The company recorded total wholesales at 1,78,248 units in December 2024 as compared to 1,37,551 units in the same month a year ago. The automaker saw a growth of 30 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Maruti Suzuki Domestic Sales:

According to a statement, the company’s overall domestic sales, which included that of light commercial vehicles and supplies to Toyota Kirloskar Motor, were at 1,32,523 units last month as against 1,06,492 units in December 2023. There was a growth of 24.44 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Maruti Suzuki Domestic PV Sales:

Further, the company saw sales of 1,30,117 units in December 2024 in the domestic passenger vehicle (PV) segment. The automaker saw sales of 1,04,778 units in the same month a year ago. Domestic PV sales were up by 24.18 per cent.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki e Vitara to be unveiled at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

Maruti Suzuki’s Mini Car Sales:

The mini-cars segment, which comprises Alto and S-Presso recorded sales of 7,418 units in December 2024, as compared to 2,557 units in the year-ago period.

Maruti Suzuki Compact Car Sales:

Similarly, the sales of compact cars such as Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift and WagonR stood at 54,906 units as against 45,741 units in December 2023.

Maruti Suzuki’s Utility Vehicle Sales:

The Utility vehicles segment, which comprises Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, and XL6 recorded total sales of 55,651 units in December 2024, up from 45,957 units in the year-ago month, the company said.

Maruti Suzuki Sedan Sales:

In the mid-sized sedan segment, consisting of Ciaz, the sales were lower at 464 units in December 2024 as compared to 489 units in December 2023.

Maruti Suzuki’s Exports:

The auto manufacture further declared that its exports in December 2024 were higher at 37,419 units as compared to 26,884 units in the same month a year ago.