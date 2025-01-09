Mercedes Benz EQS 450 Launched in India: Price, Range, Features, and More

EQS 450 SUV Launched in India: Mercedes-Benz India has launched the five-seater iteration of the EQS SUV in India. The German luxury auto manufacturer launched the EQS 450, for customers in India. The design of the entry-level EQS SUV, the EQS 450 remains unchanged and the major change is in its motor output as compared to the EQS 580. The EQS 450 will be showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 along with the Mercedes Benz G580.

Here’s everything that buyers need to know about the Mercedes Benz EQS 450:

Mercedes Benz EQS 450 Design:

The exterior and the interiors of the 2025 Mercedes Benz EQS 450 remain unchanged. The exterior of the EQS 450 has a connected LED DRL, LED headlights, and a large grill. On the interiors, the EQS 450 continues to offer a 56-inch hyper-screen setup, extending from the driver's side to the passenger's side. As mentioned, the EQS 450 is a 5-seater, there's a large boot behind the rear bench seats.

Mercedes Benz EQS 450 Features:

Regarding the feature list, buyers of the EQS 450 will have a plethora of features. It will come with 64-colour ambient lighting, multi-zone climate control, soft door close, illuminated running board. For safety, the EQS 450 has nine airbags and more.

Mercedes Benz EQS 450 Specifications:

Buyers for the EQS 450 will get a lower output from the motor. The EQS 450 has a motor output of 360BHP and 800Nm torque, which is down from 544BHP and 858Nm torque present in the EQS 580. The EQS 450 has a 122kWh battery pack, the same as the EQS 580. The Mercedes Benz EQS 450 has a MIDC range of 850km, which is 11km more than the claimed range of the EQS 580.

Mercedes Benz EQS 450 Price: