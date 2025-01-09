Mercedes Benz G580 Launched in India: Price, Range, Off-Road Capabilities, and More

Electric G-Wagon in India: Mercedes Benz India has launched the electrified G-Class, G580 in India. The automaker will be showcasing the G580 at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. This iteration of the G580 will come with it famous ‘Tank Turn’ feature. Mercedes Benz has developed a new ladder frame chassis for the EV version of the G-Class. The exterior and interior design of the G580 is similar to its ICE counterparts and is available in a single battery pack to the buyers. According to Mercedes Benz, the G580 is sold out till Q3 2025.

Here’s everything that buyers need to know about the Mercedes Benz G580:

Mercedes Benz G580 Exterior Design:

The exterior design of the Mercedes Benz G580 is similar to its ICE counterpart. It has the iconic circular LED headlamps and a long hood. On the sides, it runs on 20-inch alloy wheels and has squared wheel arches. At the rear, it continues to have a spare wheel mounted on the tailgate and LED taillamps.

Mercedes Benz G580 Interiors:

The interiors of the Mercedes Benz G580 have a similar layout as the ICE counterparts. It has circular AC vents and a big grab handle for the passengers. It has an AMG-specific steering wheel. The centre of the dashboard continues to offer diff-lock buttons for the rear, front and centre differential for better off-road capabilities.

Mercedes Benz G580 Off-Road Capabilities:

According to Mercedes Benz, the G580 is equipped with four electric motors and a two-speed gearbox. Talking about the off-road capabilities, it has:

Climbing angle: 45-degree

Ground Clearance: 250mm

Approach angle: 32-degree

Departure angle 30.7-degree

Ramp breakover angle: 20.3-degree

Inclination angle: 70 per cent

Water wading capacity: 850mm

However, the Mercedes Benz G580 also comes with a G-Turn feature. It allows the vehicle to rotate 360 degrees at the same point.

Mercedes Benz G580 Specifications:

The Mercedes Benz G580 will be powered by four electric motors, one at each wheel. It has a combined power output of 587BHP and 1164Nm torque. The G580 has a 0-100km/h claimed time of 4.7 seconds.

Mercedes Benz G580 Battery and Range:

Buyers considering the Mercedes Benz G580 have a single-battery pack. It is equipped with a 116kWh battery pack and has a WLTP range of 473km.

Mercedes Benz G580 Price: