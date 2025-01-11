Planning to Buy Mahindra Scorpio N: Here Are its Top Three Alternatives That You Can Check

Alternatives of Mahindra Scorpio N: Buyers looking for a muscular SUV, with off-road capabilities and spacious interiors can check out the Mahindra Scorpio N. It has a bold front design, spacious interiors with loads of headroom, and a plethora of features. It has dual-zone climate control, front-ventilated seats, rear AC vents and more. For safety, it has six airbags, ABS, EBD, and traction control. It scored a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP.

Buyers can also opt for the Scorpio N in a 4x4 powertrain, which is available with a diesel engine. It is powered by a 2.2L diesel engine, producing 175BHP and 370Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual or an automatic transmission. Buyers of the petrol engine in Scorpio N has a 2.0L turbo petrol engine, producing 200BHP and 370Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual or an automatic transmission.

Buyers of Scorpio N will pay Rs 13.85 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Here is a list of its top three alternatives that buyers need to check before planning for Scorpio N:

Tata Safari:

The first option that buyers can check out as the alternative for the Scorpio N is the Tata Safari. It has bold looks, decent space in the interiors and is a feature-loaded cabin. It has features such as a 360-degree parking camera, front-ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, and more. For safety, it has six airbags, Level-2 ADAS, TPMS, EBD, and more. Buyers can’t make any choices for engine options as the Tata Safari is available in a single engine option, a 2.0L diesel engine, producing 170BHP and 350Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.

Buyers will have to pay Rs 15.50 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

MG Hector:

The next car on the list of the top three alternatives for Scorpio N is the MG Hector. Hector has a macho appearance and a spacious and comfortable cabin. It has features such as a 14.2-inch infotainment screen, front-ventilated seats, automatic climate control, and a panoramic sunroof. For safety, it comes with Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, ABS, EBD, and more. Buyers planning for MG Hector have two engine options to select from. There is a 1.5L turbo petrol engine, producing 140BHP and 250Nm, mated to a six-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. Buyers also have an option to choose a diesel engine. It is a 2.0L unit, producing 170BHP and 350Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

Buyers of the MG Hector will pay Rs 14.00 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Mahindra XUV 700:

The third car on the list that buyers can check out is from Mahindra. It is the XUV 700. The XUV 700 has a sophisticated appearance and decent space in the interiors. It has features such as a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, dual 10.25-inch connected screens, and more. For safety, it has Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, ABS, and more. Buyers have two engine options to select. For petrol buyers, the XUV 700 has a 2.0L turbo petrol engine, producing 200BHP and 380Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox. Buyers of the XUV 700 also have a diesel engine to select. It is a 2.2L diesel engine, producing 185bhp and 450Nm torque mated to a six-speed manual or an automatic transmission. Buyers can also opt for the XUV 700 with an AWD option.

Buyers of the XUV 700 will pay Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.