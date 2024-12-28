Suzuki Access 125 to Honda Activa 125: Top 5 Most Affordable 125cc Scooters in India

125cc Scooters in India: Buyers looking for a scooter with a frugal petrol engine, comfortable seating, and a decent mileage figure can check out the 125cc segment scooters. This segment of scooters has better power as compared to regular 110cc scooters and offers more features as well. Buyers looking for the most affordable 125cc segment scooter can check out the Hero Destini Prime. It has a 125cc single-cylinder petrol engine and has decent fuel efficiency.

Here is a list that buyers can check out for the top five most affordable 125cc scooters in India:

Hero Destini Prime

The Hero Destini Prime is the most affordable 125cc scooter that buyers can check out in the market. The Destini Prime has a 124cc single-cylinder petrol engine, producing 9BHP and 10.36Nm torque. Hero MotoCorp offers it in a single variant and three colour options. The price of the Hero Destini Prime starts at Rs 76,784 (ex-showroom).

Hero Destini 125 Xtec

The next scooter that buyers can check out is the Hero Destini 125 Xtec, which is the sportier version of the Hero Destini Prime. It has the same 124cc single-cylinder petrol engine, producing 9BHP and 10.34Nm torque. The company offers it in two variants and seven colour options to the buyers. The price of the Hero Destini 125 Xtec starts at Rs 82,197 (ex-showroom).

Yamaha Fascino 125

Buyers looking to buy Yamaha can check out the Fascinio 125. It is powered by a 125cc single-cylinder air-cooled petrol engine producing 8BHP and 10.3 Nm torque. The company offers it in eight variants and 23 colour options to the buyers. The price of the Yamaha Fascino 125 starts at Rs 82,296 (ex-showroom).

Suzuki Access 125

Buyers looking for a light-weight scooter can check out the Suzuki Access 125. It is powered by a 124cc single-cylinder engine, producing 8BHP and 10.5Nm torque. Buyers have an option of four variants and 17 colour options to choose from. The price of the Suzuki Access 125 starts at Rs 83,061 (ex-showroom).

Honda Activa 125