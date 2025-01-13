Published 19:43 IST, January 13th 2025
Tata Punch Price Hiked by up to Rs 17,000: Here’s What Each Variant Costs Now
Tata Motors has hiked the price of Punch with immediate effect. The company has announced a price surge of up to Rs 17,000 across its variants. Check Details:
Tata Punch Price Surge: India’s leading auto manufacturer, Tata Motors has hiked the price of its micro SUV, Punch with immediate effect. The company has announced a price surge of Rs 12,000 to Rs 17,000 across its variant lineup except for the base variant. It continues to have a same design, interiors and features. Punch has features such as automatic climate control, reverse parking camera, automatic headlamps, semi-digital instrument cluster, and more. Tata Punch has received five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP.
Tata Motor dealership has confirmed to Republic Auto about the price revision across Delhi showrooms.
Here’s a rundown of the updated prices that buyers need to know about the Tata Punch:
Tata Punch Price:
The company has announced a price hike of Rs 12,000 to Rs 17,000 across its variant lineup except for the base variant. The base variant of the Punch starts at Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The price of the manual transmission is revised by Rs 12,000 to Rs 17,000 and the prices of the AMT variants are revised by Rs 17,000.
Tata Punch Features:
Tata Punch has features such as a reverse parking camera, automatic headlamps, automatic climate control, driving modes, and more. Further, it has a semi-digital instrument cluster, a sunroof, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen. For safety, the Punch has six airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, and more.
Tata Punch Engine Specifications:
Buyers of the Tata Punch has a 1.2L inline three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine to opt. This engine is also present in the other Tata models. The 1.2L engine produces 82BHP and 113Nm torque, mated to a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. Buyers can also opt the Punch with a CNG option. With the CNG, it is equipped with dual-cylinder, resulting in a decent boot space.
Buyers are recommended to check the prices with their nearest dealers for more accurate price of the preferred Tata Punch variant.
