Budget Cars With Sunroof: Auto manufacturers in India have started offering a sunroof in entry-level mass-market cars. The craze for sunroofs in vehicles saw a surge, and now sunroofs are available from the mid-spec or from the base variants of the model. The mass-market cars generally offer a regular sunroof, but SUVs like Mahindra XUV 3XO, and Tata Nexon have an option for a panoramic sunroof as well. Tata Altroz is the most affordable premium hatchback with a regular sunroof on offer.

Let us look at the top five budget cars with sunroof on offer:

Tata Altroz:

Tata Altroz is the most affordable premium hatchback, which offers a regular sunroof in its variants. The sunroof is available from the XM (S) variant. It is powered by a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine, a CNG option and a 1.5-litre diesel engine.

The price of the Tata Altroz XM (S) variant starts at Rs 7.00 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Exter:

The next on the list is the Hyundai Exter. Exter offers a regular sunroof in its lineup. The sunroof comes from the SX variant onwards. It is available with a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a CNG option.

The price of the Hyundai Exter SX variant starts at Rs 8.12 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia Sonet:

The Kia Sonet offers a regular sunroof in its lineup. The sunroof in the Sonet is available from the HTE (O) variant onwards. It is offered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine, a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine.

The price of the Kia Sonet HTE (O) variant starts at Rs 8.32 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Punch:

The third vehicle on the list is the Tata Punch. Punch offers a sunroof from its Accomplished S variant onwards. It is available with a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a CNG option.

The price of the Tata Punch Accomplished S variant starts at Rs 8.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Nexon:

The Tata Nexon offers a regular sunroof and a panoramic sunroof in its lineup. Nexon offers a sunroof from its Smart Plus S variant. It is available with a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine, a 1.5-litre diesel engine and a CNG option.