Tata Punch to Maruti Suzuki Swift: Top 5 Most Affordable Cars with Wireless Charger

Cars with Wireless Charger: Premium smartphones with wireless charging capabilities are popular. That has caused the auto manufacturers in India to modify the feature list and start offering wireless chargers in the affordable range of cars. In India, buyers seeking the most affordable car with a wireless charger are the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. It offers a wireless charger from its Sportz variant onwards.

Here is a list that buyers can check out for the top five most affordable cars, that come with a wireless charger in India:

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Buyers can check out the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, the most affordable car with a wireless charger. It offers this feature from the Sportz variant onwards. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a CNG option. The price of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Sportz variant is Rs 7.36 lakh (ex-showroom).

Renault Triber

In the MPV segment, buyers can check out the Renault Triber. It is the most affordable MPV in India. Renault Triber offers a wireless charger in its top-spec RXZ trim. The Renault Triber is powered by a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. The price of the Renault Triber RXZ variant is Rs 8.22 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Swift

The third hatchback that buyers can check out is the Maruti Suzuki Swift. It recently received a facelift, which added more features. Swift offers a wireless charger in its ZXi and ZXi + variants. Swift is powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and comes with a CNG option as well. The price of the Maruti Suzuki Swift ZXi variant is Rs 8.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: Kia Sonet to MG Windsor EV: Top 5 Cars With Ventilated Seats

Renault Kiger

Buyers can also check out the Renault Kiger in its segment. The Renault Kiger offers a wireless charger in its RXZ variant. The Kiger is powered by a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. The price of the Renault Kiger RXZ variant is Rs 8.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Punch