Toyota Fortuner Price Hiked by up to Rs 50,000: Check Out Its Updated Prices

Fortuner Price Hike: Toyota Kirloskar Motor has hiked the prices of the Fortuner in India with immediate effect. The Japanese auto manufacturer has announced a price revision of Rs 35,000 to Rs 50,000 across its variant lineup. The Fortuner's design remains unchanged. It has muscular proportions, runs on 18-inch alloy wheels, and has two engine options for buyers. It has features such as front-ventilated seats, and automatic climate control, and is available in 4x2 and 4x4 options.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor dealership confirmed the price revision across Delhi showrooms to Republic Auto.

Here’s an overview of the revised prices that potential buyers should be aware of for the Toyota Fortuner:

Toyota Fortuner Price:

Toyota has updated the price by Rs 35,000 on its base petrol 4x2 manual transmission variant and goes to Rs 50,000 for the Legender 4x4 AT variant. The price of the Toyota Fortuner starts at Rs 33.78 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Petrol 4x2 MT variant.

Toyota Fortuner Old Price, Image Source: Toyota

Toyota Fortuner New Price, Image Source: Toyota

Toyota Fortuner Features:

The Toyota Fortuner has a comprehensive set of features for the buyers. For starters, it has front-ventilated seats, automatic climate control, an 11-speaker JBL sound system, three driving modes, and among others. For safety, it has seven airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, TPMS, and more.

Buyers of the 4x4 variant have an electronic differential lock, downhill assist control, hill assist control, and an electronic drive select control to shift from 2H to 4H 4L.

Toyota Fortuner Engine Specifications:

Buyers of the Toyota Fortuner have two engine options to select. There is a 2.7L inline four-cylinder petrol engine, producing 164BHP and 245Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual or an automatic transmission. This engine option is available in a 4x2 drivetrain only.