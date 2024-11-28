Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 16:29 IST, November 28th 2024

Israel Backs Adani Group; 'We Want...' - What Israeli Envoy Said

Adani Group has denied all the accusations, calling them "baseless".

Reported by: Thomson Reuters
No Bribery Charges Against Adani, Nephew: Adani Group On US Allegations | Image: ANI

HYDERABAD, India, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Israel wants India's Adani Group to continue to invest in the country, Israel's envoy to India said on Thursday, affirming the nation's support for the ports-to-media conglomerate whose billionaire founder is facing bribery allegations in the United States.

"We wish Adani and all Indian companies continue to invest in Israel," Ambassador Reuven Azar said in an interview with Reuters, adding that allegations by U.S. authorities were "not something that's problematic" from Israel's point of view.

The Adani Group holds a 70% stake in Haifa port in northern Israel and is involved in multiple other projects with firms in the country, including to produce military drones and plans for the manufacture of commercial semiconductors.

U.S. authorities last week accused Gautam Adani, his nephew, and Adani Green's ADNA.NS managing director of being part of a scheme to pay bribes of $265 million to secure Indian power supply contracts and misleading U.S. investors during fund raising efforts there.

Adani Group has denied all the accusations, calling them "baseless".

Still, shares and bonds of Adani companies were hammered last week and some partners began to review joint projects.

"I am sure Adani Group will resolve its problems," Azar said on the sidelines of an event in the southern city of Hyderabad.

Updated 16:29 IST, November 28th 2024

Recommended

Kuwait Bestows Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order On PM Modi | LIVE
India News
CID 2 X Review: Are ACP Pradyuman, Abhijeet, Daya As Good As Before?
Entertainment News
Ex-NASA Astronaut Describes Close Call With ‘2 Metallic Spherical’ UFOs
Science News
Kerala AKSHAYA AK-682 Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw OUT- Check Winners
Info
We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community in Tripura: Amit Shah
India News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait, to Meet Crown Prince Today
India News
Manchester United vs Bournemouth LIVE Streaming: How To Watch EPL Live?
SportFit
Oppn Leaders Misleading Country: Union Min Naidu on Ambedkar Row
India News
'It is Anti-National': BJP Slams Digvijaya Singh's Remarks on PM
India News
Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live?
SportFit

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.