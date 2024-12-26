DAM Capital IPO Listing Price Prediction: What Does GMP Indicate?

DAM Capital IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of DAM Capital Advisors, which concluded on December 23, has garnered strong interest among retail and institutional investors. The Rs 840.25 crore offering, structured entirely as an offer for sale (OFS) of 2.97 crore shares, saw a stellar response, with the subscription rate surging to 81.88 times the share sale price by the final day.

Ahead of the IPO’s closure, DAM Capital Advisors raised Rs 251.48 crore from anchor investors on December 18, underscoring robust market confidence. The allotment process for the IPO began today, with investors eagerly awaiting their shares.

DAM Capital Advisors: Listing Date

The shares of DAM Capital Advisors are set to debut on the Indian stock exchanges on December 27, 2024. In the grey market, the shares have been in high demand, with investors anticipating substantial listing gains.

DAM Capital Advisors Listing Price Prediction

The IPO’s grey market premium (GMP) stands at Rs 155 as of December 26. This suggests a potential listing price of approximately Rs 438 per share, translating to an impressive 54.77 per cent premium over the issue price.