Published 20:17 IST, January 31st 2025

Union Budget 2025: Live Streaming - When And Where To Watch

The Budget Session 2025 began on January 31 with a Presidential address by Droupadi Murmu.

Reported by: Business Desk
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Tables The Economic Survey 2024-25 In Lok Sabha | Image: ANI

The Finance Minister of India Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Union Budget 2025-26 in the Lok Sabha on Saturday, February 1, at 11:00 AM.

The Budget commenced in the Parliament on Friday with a Presidential address by Droupadi Murmu .

Budget Presentation Date & Time

The Budget Session 2025 began on January 31 with a Presidential address by Droupadi Murmu.

Where To Watch Budget Speech Live

Union Budget 2025 will be streamed live on Sansad TV and the official website of the Union Budget: indiabudget.gov.in. For real-time updates, viewers can also watch it live on Republic Business 's YouTube channel as well as Republic TV.

Key Highlights Of The Economic Survey

Earlier today, the Economic Survey 2025 was tabled in the Lok Sabha, projecting India's GDP growth between 6.3% and 6.8%. The Budget is expected to outline key economic priorities, including tax reforms, infrastructure development as well as spending in the social sector.

 

Updated 20:33 IST, January 31st 2025

