Chinese SAM Site Near Lake Manasarovar Clouds Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Resumption in 2025

New Delhi/Beijing -After a five-year suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic and heightened border tensions, India and China have officially agreed to resume the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra in the summer of 2025, The decision, announced following talks between Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong in Beijing, signals an effort to rebuild trust and strengthen bilateral ties.

However, this development is accompanied by growing concerns over Chinese military activity in the region. Satellite imagery has revealed the construction of a surface-to-air missile (SAM) site near the sacred Lake Manasarovar, raising alarms about China's increasing militarization of the India-Nepal-China tri-junction area.

Resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra

The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, revered by Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, and followers of the Bon religion, is a spiritual journey to Lake Manasarovar and Mount Kailash, located in Tibet's Ngari Prefecture. Situated at an altitude of 4,600 meters, the lake holds immense religious and cultural significance, while the surrounding region is geographically critical as the source of major rivers like the Indus, Sutlej, Brahmaputra, and Karnali.

Mt Kailash.

Suspended since 2020, the pilgrimage’s resumption reflects a diplomatic success for India, which had made this a key demand in its talks with China. Alongside the Yatra, both nations have agreed to restore direct flights and enhance cooperation on trans-border rivers, marking steps toward improving people-to-people exchanges and stabilizing relations.

Satellite Imagery Exposes Chinese Military Build-Up

Despite these positive diplomatic moves, tensions simmer as satellite images reveal a Chinese SAM site and other infrastructure near Lake Manasarovar, located close to the Lipulekh Pass, a strategic area along the India-Nepal-China tri-junction. The images, shared by independent satellite analyst @detresfa_, show newly built roads, red tents believed to house Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) personnel and the SAM site.

Credit- X/@detresfa_

Military experts believe the deployment of SAM systems enhances China's air defence capabilities in the region, posing a potential threat to India's strategic assets. The development also underscores the dual nature of Chinese activities in the region—on one hand, promoting religious and cultural ties through the Yatra, and on the other, militarizing an area of immense spiritual significance.

Lipulekh Pass: A Hotspot of Disputes

The Lipulekh Pass, situated at 17,000 feet, has long been a flashpoint in India-China and India-Nepal relations. In May 2020, India inaugurated a new road connecting Uttarakhand to the pass as part of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra route. This drew sharp criticism from Nepal, which claims the areas of Kalapani, Lipulekh, and Limpiyadhura as part of its territory.

The new satellite imagery suggests that China may be leveraging this disputed region for strategic advantage, further complicating the dynamics between the three nations.

Broader Efforts to Normalize Relations

The year 2025 holds special significance as it marks the 75th anniversary of India-China diplomatic relations. In addition to the Yatra and the SAM site developments, the two nations have agreed to:

Restore Direct Flights: Technical teams will negotiate the resumption of air services between India and China.

Technical teams will negotiate the resumption of air services between India and China. Hydrological Cooperation: Early meetings of the India-China Expert Level Mechanism will focus on data sharing and cooperation over trans-border rivers, essential for disaster management and resource allocation.

Early meetings of the India-China Expert Level Mechanism will focus on data sharing and cooperation over trans-border rivers, essential for disaster management and resource allocation. Cultural Exchanges: Both sides have emphasized fostering mutual understanding through media and academic collaborations.

Balancing Diplomacy and Security

While the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is a welcome step, the discovery of the SAM site has cast a shadow over these developments. Indian security experts are closely monitoring the militarization near the tri-junction area, particularly as tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh remain unresolved.