Pinaka Rockets Reach Armenia Amid Regional Instability with Azerbaijan

New Delhi, India - India has commenced the delivery of its indigenously developed Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher (MBRL) systems to Armenia, marking a significant step in the nation's defence export capabilities. These deliveries coincide with the supply of Akash air defence missile systems to Armenia, further enhancing the strategic defence partnership between the two countries. Defence sources confirmed that the first batch of Pinaka systems, capable of striking targets over 80 kilometers, has been dispatched under a contract signed two years ago after extensive negotiations.

Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Pinaka system has gained international attention for its efficiency, accuracy, and adaptability. Manufactured by Nagpur-based Solar Industry's Economic Explosives Limited and Munitions India Limited, the system features guided variants that have been rigorously tested and validated recently. Its deployment in Armenia represents a crucial step in the country’s efforts to bolster its military capabilities amid ongoing regional tensions.

Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict and Strategic Defence Needs

Armenia's procurement of Indian weaponry comes in the wake of escalating tensions with Azerbaijan. On September 19, 2023, Azerbaijan launched a lightning offensive that resulted in the occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh. The ethnic Armenian enclave was officially dissolved on January 1, 2024, forcing over 100,000 Armenians to flee to Armenia within a week.

Despite Azerbaijan's promises of economic development and "reintegrating" the region’s remaining population, relations between the two nations remain fragile. Periodic ceasefire violations since the 2020 peace agreement culminated in significant cross-border attacks in September 2022, leading to hundreds of casualties. These hostilities, coupled with Armenia’s growing security concerns, have prompted the nation to enhance its defence infrastructure by acquiring advanced weapon systems like Pinaka and Akash.

India’s Growing Defence Exports

Armenia is now among India’s top three defence buyers, alongside the United States and France. India has made a determined push to promote indigenous systems in global markets, achieving a threefold increase in defence exports since 2014. The Pinaka system, named after Lord Shiva’s divine bow, has emerged as a standout success, attracting interest from Southeast Asia and Europe.

France, a prominent defence partner and India’s second-largest defence equipment importer, has expressed interest in the Pinaka system. During a high-level visit earlier this year by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, French officials explored the rocket system's potential for their military.

Strategic Implications for India and Armenia

India’s delivery of advanced defence systems like Pinaka and Akash reflects its evolving role as a global arms supplier. For Armenia, these acquisitions are critical in addressing security challenges posed by Azerbaijan’s military assertiveness. The introduction of Pinaka is expected to significantly enhance Armenia’s deterrence capabilities, offering a reliable and robust response to potential aggressions.

For India, this development underscores its success in leveraging defence exports as a diplomatic tool, strengthening ties with countries in geopolitically sensitive regions.

The DRDO's Pinaka system, already a cornerstone of the Indian Army’s artillery modernization, is set to see wider deployment both domestically and internationally. With its modular design and guided capabilities, Pinaka is increasingly viewed as a cost-effective alternative to other global MBRL systems.