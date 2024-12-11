Why China's Hostile Moves in Scarborough Shoal Threaten Philippines’ Maritime Rights

Scarborough Shoal, South China Sea – Tensions flared in the contested waters of the South China Sea as Chinese Coast Guard vessels, supported by navy ships, used high-powered water cannons to block and sideswipe a Philippine patrol vessel near Scarborough Shoal. The incident occured on December 4, highlighting the growing strain between China and the Philippines over maritime rights in the region.

The altercation occurred during routine patrols conducted by the Philippine Coast Guard and Bureau of Fisheries to protect Filipino fishermen operating in the resource-rich waters. Chinese ships reportedly confronted the Philippine vessels with what Philippine authorities have called “aggressive actions,” firing water cannons and obstructing their passage in the disputed area.

China’s Response: A Familiar Playbook

China’s Coast Guard defended its actions, claiming that the Philippine vessels had entered Chinese territorial waters and provoked the altercation. A Chinese official alleged that the Philippine patrol caused the collision through "infringement and provocation." However, Beijing provided no evidence to substantiate its territorial claim, which contradicts international rulings recognizing Philippine sovereignty in the area.

A Chinese Coast Guard Vessel (Left) fires powerful water cannon on a Philippine fisheries vessel, Dec 4 2024. | Credit- AP

This incident underscores China’s broader strategy of using forceful maritime tactics to assert its claim over nearly the entire South China Sea, a claim that has been widely criticized and deemed unlawful under the 2016 ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague.

Philippines Stands Firm, Seeks International Support

The Philippine government reiterated that its presence in the waters is lawful under international law and essential to safeguard its fishermen. Officials condemned China’s actions, emphasizing that Scarborough Shoal falls within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s administration has demanded stronger international support to counter Beijing’s aggression. "The Philippines will not be intimidated into surrendering its rights in its own waters," a senior Philippine official said, calling for collective international pressure to hold China accountable.

Exercise Alon 2023 between Australia and Philippines.

The United States issued a stern condemnation of China’s actions, with U.S. Ambassador to Manila MaryKay Carlson describing the use of water cannons and dangerous manoeuvres as “unlawful” and “reckless.” The U.S. emphasized that such tactics endanger lives and threaten the stability of maritime operations in the South China Sea.

Washington reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the Philippines, citing the Mutual Defense Treaty between the two nations. “An attack on Philippine public vessels in the South China Sea will invoke our obligations under the treaty,” Carlson warned, signalling strong U.S. backing for its ally.

A Pattern of Aggression

The Scarborough Shoal incident is the latest in a series of confrontations in the South China Sea, where China has frequently employed coercive measures to reinforce its territorial claims. From deploying water cannons and establishing maritime blockades to constructing artificial islands, China’s assertive tactics have drawn widespread international criticism.

The Philippines has consistently pushed back, vowing to uphold its maritime sovereignty and protect its citizens' livelihoods. The region’s rich fishing grounds and potential energy reserves make it a critical area of contention, intensifying the stakes in the ongoing dispute.

The incident at Scarborough Shoal highlights the broader geopolitical tension between China's expansionist policies and the rights of neighbouring nations. The South China Sea remains a vital global trade route, making its stability essential for international commerce.

China’s aggressive manoeuvres have increasingly isolated it on the world stage, as countries like the Philippines, the United States, and other regional allies unite to uphold the rule of law and resist Beijing’s claims.

Call for International Action

Experts warn that continued inaction by the international community risks emboldening China further. Calls for a unified global response to Beijing’s provocations are growing louder, with demands for stronger diplomatic, economic, and military measures to ensure peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.