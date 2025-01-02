Indian Army to Modernize Air Defence with Indigenous 23 mm Anti-Drone Ammunition

New Delhi, India – The Indian Army has unveiled plans to develop 23 mm Anti-Drone Ammunition, a crucial step in modernizing India’s air defence systems and enhancing the nation's capability to counter the growing threat posed by drones. This initiative forms a core part of the "Make in India" campaign, aimed at bolstering indigenous production and self-reliance in defence technology.

With the increasing use of drones in modern warfare, the Indian Army has identified the need for specialized ammunition designed to target aerial threats such as commercial unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and loitering munitions. The 23 mm Anti-Drone Ammunition is engineered with advanced features like proximity or airburst fuzes and pre-fragmented shells to improve the hit probability and effectiveness when engaging high manoeuvrability targets. The ammunition is compatible with the Zu-23 mm and Schilka Weapon Systems, which are already employed for air defence.

Indigenous Production to meet Stringent Technical Specifications

As part of the "Make in India" initiative, the development of this ammunition will adhere to the government's focus on indigenous production. The ammunition will be manufactured under a model ensuring 50% indigenous content, in line with the Defense Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020. Production will involve collaborations with domestic industries as well as licensed agreements with foreign partners to facilitate technology transfer.

Indian Army's Air Defence Gunners with ZU-23 MM Anti Aircraft gun system. | Credit- ADGPI

The 23 mm Anti-Drone Ammunition will need to meet stringent specifications. It will include features such as proximity fuzes that activate based on the target’s proximity, with a range of activation at distances of 1000 m, 1500 m, and 2500 m. The ammunition's pre-fragmented shell design ensures efficient destruction or disabling of drones by dispersing fragments effectively over a wide area.

The ammunition will undergo rigorous testing to ensure that it meets Indian defence standards, including JSS-55555 Revision 4. Components such as propellants, primers, and fuze mechanisms will require advanced production techniques and close attention to ensure consistency in performance.

Addressing Challenges and Mitigation Strategies

While the project is promising, it faces challenges such as precision manufacturing for components like fuzes and ensuring a steady supply of high-performance raw materials. Additionally, meeting the stringent Indian defence testing protocols will require ongoing collaboration with research institutions and foreign OEMs. These obstacles will be addressed by fostering partnerships with international manufacturers, establishing indigenous production capabilities, and enhancing local research and development initiatives.

Focus on Countering Low Radar Cross-section Drones

Once operational, the 23 mm Anti-Drone Ammunition will provide India’s air defence systems with enhanced capabilities to counter low radar cross-section drones and other aerial threats. This development not only strengthens India’s defence posture but also reduces dependence on foreign defence imports. It aligns with the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) initiative and bolsters India’s position as a leader in defence technology.