Indian Navy Monitors Chinese Activities While 62 Warships Remain Under Construction

New Delhi, India - Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi addressed key maritime security concerns and developments during a press conference on Monday, emphasizing the Navy's vigilant monitoring of the Chinese PLA Navy's activities in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and ongoing modernization efforts to bolster India’s maritime strength.

Admiral Tripathi underlined the Navy's robust surveillance of extra-regional forces, particularly the Chinese PLA Navy. “We are keeping a close watch on their warships, research vessels, and their activities in the Indian Ocean Region,” he said. The Admiral noted that while the Chinese Navy's primary focus appears to be in the Pacific Ocean, Indian interests in the IOR remain a priority.

Referring to China’s aspirations to establish itself as a global power, the Admiral pointed to the book The Hundred Year Marathon, which elaborates on China's vision. “Our assessment is that their dominance will manifest more in the Pacific Ocean. However, we are taking measures to ensure that India’s interests in the Indian Ocean Region are safeguarded,” he affirmed.

Nuclear Submarine Capability Strengthened

Admiral Tripathi confirmed significant progress in India’s nuclear submarine program. He highlighted the successful launch of a nuclear-capable missile from INS Arighaat, the Navy’s second nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine (SSBN).

“The missile test was successful, and the relevant agencies are analyzing the trajectory. The INS Arihant has completed multiple deterrence patrols, and the second SSBN, INS Arighaat, has been commissioned by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh,” he said.

The Naval Chief added that the indigenous nuclear-powered attack submarines (SSNs) are on track to be ready within the projected timelines.

Warship and Submarine Fleet Expansion

The Admiral emphasized India’s robust shipbuilding program as a cornerstone of its maritime strategy.

Ongoing Projects : 62 warships and one submarine are currently under construction in Indian shipyards.

: 62 warships and one submarine are currently under construction in Indian shipyards. Planned Additions : An acceptance of necessity has been granted for 31 additional vessels, including six advanced submarines under Project 75 (India).

: An acceptance of necessity has been granted for 31 additional vessels, including six advanced submarines under Project 75 (India). Aircraft and Helicopters: 60 utility helicopters for the Navy are also being procured.

These efforts underscore India’s commitment to self-reliance in defence manufacturing under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Admiral Tripathi acknowledged the rapid evolution of technology in warfare, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks on the changing character of conflict. “We are redoubling our focus on artificial intelligence, robotics, and other niche technologies to ensure we stay ahead of the curve,” he stated.

On Pakistan Navy’s Expansion

Commenting on the Pakistan Navy’s ambitions to expand to a 50-ship fleet, Admiral Tripathi was critical of its priorities. “While they aim for naval expansion, they have done so at the cost of their people’s welfare. We remain aware of their activities and are prepared to address any challenges,” he remarked.