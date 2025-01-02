Indian Navy Set to Commission INS Nilgiri, Surat, and Vaghsheer Together in Landmark Event

Mumbai, India - A historic milestone in India's naval history will be achieved on 15 January 2025, when the Indian Navy commissions three frontline combatants—Nilgiri, the lead ship of the Project 17A stealth frigate class; Surat, the fourth and final ship of the Project 15B stealth destroyer class; and Vaghsheer, the sixth and final submarine of the Scorpene-class project—at Naval Dockyard, Mumbai. This landmark event underscores India's progress in indigenous shipbuilding and highlights the growing self-reliance of the nation in the defence sector.

The commissioning of these advanced warships and submarines marks a significant boost to India’s naval capabilities, enhancing the country’s maritime strength and combat potential. All three platforms were designed and constructed entirely at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), Mumbai, reinforcing India's position as a global leader in defence manufacturing.

Nilgiri: The Lead Ship of Project 17A Stealth Frigates

The first among the three combatants to be commissioned, Nilgiri, is the lead ship of the Project 17A class, which represents a major leap in naval design and technology. Nilgiri is a modern, multi-role, guided missile frigate, which incorporates several stealth features and advanced technologies. The ship is equipped with cutting-edge systems, including an advanced radar suite and anti-missile systems, which significantly reduce its radar cross-section, making it less detectable by adversaries.

Project 17A Frigates - designed by Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau.

Nilgiri is an upgraded version of the Shivalik-class frigates and is designed to undertake a variety of roles including anti-surface, anti-air, and anti-submarine warfare. This ship also boasts enhanced operational capabilities, with modern aviation facilities that can accommodate a variety of helicopters, including the Chetak, ALH, Sea King, and the newly inducted MH-60R helicopters. The Rail-Less Helicopter Traversing System and Visual Aid and Landing System ensure seamless operations during both day and night operations.

In alignment with the Navy’s progressive steps toward gender inclusion, Nilgiri has also been equipped with specific accommodations for a sizable complement of women officers and sailors, supporting gender equality in frontline combat roles.

Surat: The Fourth and Final Project 15B Destroyer

The Surat, the fourth and final ship of the Project 15B class, is an advanced stealth destroyer that represents the culmination of years of design and engineering excellence. A follow-on to the Kolkata-class (Project 15A) destroyers, Surat has been built with substantial improvements in terms of design, firepower, sensors, and overall capabilities.

INS Surat will be the next major combatant to join the #IndianNavy's arsenal.

This multi-role destroyer is capable of operating in a wide range of maritime environments, with the ability to carry out offensive and defensive operations simultaneously. Like Nilgiri, Surat is equipped with the latest in radar and communication systems, advanced weapon systems, and high-performance sensors, making it a potent force on the seas.

With the ability to deploy various helicopters and support advanced naval operations, Surat enhances the Indian Navy’s capabilities in areas such as anti-air, anti-submarine, and surface warfare. It also provides accommodation for women officers and sailors, making it a progressive step towards inclusivity in the Indian Navy’s frontline combat units.

Vaghsheer: The Sixth and Final Scorpene-Class Submarine

The Vaghsheer, the final submarine of the Scorpene-class project, is set to be commissioned as part of the Navy’s growing capabilities in undersea warfare. This submarine is among the quietest and most capable diesel-electric submarines in the world, designed for a variety of missions, including anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, and special operations.

Yard 11880, the 6th and last submarine of the Indian Navy’s Kalvari class submarines of Project 75.

Vaghsheer is equipped with wire-guided torpedoes, anti-ship missiles, and advanced sonar systems, making it a versatile and formidable asset to the Navy. The submarine’s modular construction also allows for future upgrades, such as the integration of Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) technology, further enhancing its stealth capabilities and operational range.

A Historic Day for India's Naval Self-Reliance

The commissioning of Nilgiri, Surat, and Vaghsheer is a testament to India’s rapid advancements in indigenous shipbuilding and defence manufacturing. These combatants have undergone rigorous sea trials, including machinery, hull, fire-fighting, and damage control assessments, to ensure their readiness for deployment.

This remarkable achievement underscores India’s growing self-reliance in defence production, which has been a key focus of the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" (Self-Reliant India) initiative. With the successful delivery of these ships and submarines, India not only enhances its maritime security but also positions itself as a major player in global defence manufacturing.

The combined commissioning of these three state-of-the-art platforms will significantly enhance the Indian Navy’s combat capabilities, ensuring greater protection of India’s maritime interests and reinforcing the nation’s strategic role in the Indo-Pacific region.

A Proud Moment for the Indian Navy