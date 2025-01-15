Murmu, Rajnath Others Extend Wishes on Army Day

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday greeted the Indian Army personnel, veterans and their families on the Army Day and said their unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation's sovereignty and ensuring national security is an inspiration for all.

"The nation remembers with gratitude, the countless sacrifices you have made in service of the motherland," she said in a post on X.

"On Army Day, I extend my greetings to the Indian Army personnel, veterans and their families. Your unwavering commitment to safeguarding sovereignty of the nation and ensuring national security is an inspiration for all," Murmu said.

The president said the humanitarian work done by the Army during crises and disasters is a testament to their kindness and compassion.

"May your extraordinary valour and courage continue to inspire generations to come!," she added.

Rajnath Singh Extends Wishes On Army Day 2025

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed his admiration for the Indian Army, “On #ArmyDay2025, greetings and warm wishes to our valorous Indian Army personnel and their families. The Indian Army is known for its courage, bravery, sacrifice and professionalism. Their unwavering commitment to protect the nation and help the citizens during natural calamities is laudable. Every Indian is grateful to the Indian Army for their outstanding service to the nation.”

PM Modi's Message to Brave Hearts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the brave hearts, “15th January, is going to be a special day as far as our naval capacities are concerned. The commissioning of three frontline naval combatants will strengthen our efforts towards being a global leader in defence and augment our quest towards self-reliance.”