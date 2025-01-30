Published 14:17 IST, January 30th 2025
28-Year-Old Indian Student Dies in Road Accident in US
A 28-year-old student from Hyderabad, named Mohd Wajid, tragically passed away in a road accident in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, on January 28th.
Wajid had moved to the US four years ago to pursue higher studies and was reportedly working part-time. His family lives in MS Maqta of Khairatabad.
According to reports, the accident happened when Wajid, driving a car, allegedly failed to stop at an intersection and collided with a truck, causing his immediate death.
The incident occurred early Wednesday morning (IST), which corresponds to around 7 or 8 pm on Tuesday in the US.
Telangana Congress Secretary Mohammed Shahabuddin posted the news on X (formerly Twitter) and extended his condolences.
"Today is a sad day for me and our entire Congress family. We've lost a dear friend and colleague, Mohammed Wajid, in a tragic accident in Chicago, USA. Wajid was an active leader of the Youth Congress in Khairatabad Division and a member of the NRI Minority Congress Committee in the USA. His passion, energy, and dedication to our organization will be deeply missed," he wrote.
He also mentioned that Wajid was a prominent leader in the Youth Congress in Khairatabad Division and a member of the NRI Minority Congress Committee in the USA.
Mohammed Shahabuddin posted a photo of Wajid with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. "Rest in peace, dear Wajid. Your memory will live on in our hearts," he signed off.
