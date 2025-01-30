Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 14:17 IST, January 30th 2025

28-Year-Old Indian Student Dies in Road Accident in US

According to reports, the accident happened when Wajid, driving a car, allegedly failed to stop at an intersection and collided with a truck.

Reported by: Digital Desk
28-Year-Old Indian Student Dies in Road Accident in US | Image: Representational

A 28-year-old student from Hyderabad, named Mohd Wajid, tragically passed away in a road accident in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, on January 28th. 

Wajid had moved to the US four years ago to pursue higher studies and was reportedly working part-time. His family lives in MS Maqta of Khairatabad. 

According to reports, the accident happened when Wajid, driving a car, allegedly failed to stop at an intersection and collided with a truck, causing his immediate death. 

The incident occurred early Wednesday morning (IST), which corresponds to around 7 or 8 pm on Tuesday in the US. 

Telangana Congress Secretary Mohammed Shahabuddin posted the news on X (formerly Twitter) and extended his condolences. 

"Today is a sad day for me and our entire Congress family. We've lost a dear friend and colleague, Mohammed Wajid, in a tragic accident in Chicago, USA. Wajid was an active leader of the Youth Congress in Khairatabad Division and a member of the NRI Minority Congress Committee in the USA. His passion, energy, and dedication to our organization will be deeply missed," he wrote. 

He also mentioned that Wajid was a prominent leader in the Youth Congress in Khairatabad Division and a member of the NRI Minority Congress Committee in the USA. 

Mohammed Shahabuddin posted a photo of Wajid with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. "Rest in peace, dear Wajid. Your memory will live on in our hearts," he signed off. 

Updated 14:17 IST, January 30th 2025

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: