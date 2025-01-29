Search icon
  News /
  Education News /
  • MPBSE Admit Card 2025: MP Board 10th, 12th Admit Card Out At mpbse.mponline.gov.in, Direct Link to Download

Published 11:57 IST, January 29th 2025

MPBSE Admit Card 2025: MP Board 10th, 12th Admit Card Out At mpbse.mponline.gov.in, Direct Link to Download

The MP Board Admit Card 2025 for 10th and 12th classes was released on January 28 and will remain accessible on the website until March 31, 2025. Check details.

Reported by: Digital Desk
MP Board 10th, 12th Admit Card 2025 Out | Image: File Photo

The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh, has released the MPBSE Admit Card 2025 for the upcoming MP Board 10th and 12th examinations. Candidates are advised to visit the official MPBSE website at mpbse.mponline.gov.in to check and download their admit cards. 

The MP Board Admit Card 2025 for 10th and 12th classes was released on January 28 and will remain accessible on the website until March 31, 2025. Students should carefully review all details on their admit cards, including their name, roll number, examination centre, and subject information. It is mandatory for all students to present their MPBSE 10th or 12th Admit Card 2025 to enter the examination hall. 

MP Board 10th, 12th Admit Card: Steps to Download  

Step 1: Visit the official MPBSE website at mpbse.mponline.gov.in. 

Step 2: on the Examination/Enrollment forms link available on the homepage. 

Step 1: You will be redirected to a new page where you can find the MPBSE Admit Card 2025 link. 

Step 4: on the link and enter your login details. 

Step 5: Your admit card will appear on the screen. 

Step 6: Review the details on the admit card and download it. 

Step 7: Keep a printed copy of the admit card for future reference. 

Direct Link to Download - MP Board 10th, 12th Admit Card 

MP Board Class 10 exams are set for February 27 to March 21, 2025, in a single session from 9 AM to 12 Noon. The exam sequence begins with the Hindi paper and concludes with the Science paper. 

Similarly, MPBSE Class 12 board exams will run from February 25 to March 25, 2025, following the same timing. The exam schedule starts with the Hindi paper and ends with the mathematics paper. 

For the latest information and updates, students should visit the official MPBSE website at mpbse.mponline.gov.in regularly. 

Updated 11:57 IST, January 29th 2025

