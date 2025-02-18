Search icon
Updated 11:12 IST, February 18th 2025

MPPSC Prelims Answer Key 2025: Released at mppsc.mp.gov.in, Direct Link to Download

MPPSC Answer Key 2025: If candiates want to challenge any answers or questions, they must submit their objections within five days of the answer key's release.

Reported by: Digital Desk
MPPSC Prelims Answer Key 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the State Service Preliminary Examination 2025 (SSE). You can now access the answer key on the Commission’s official website at www.mppsc.mp.gov.in. 

Candidates can challenge the preliminary answer key online until February 22, 2025. If candiates want to challenge any answers or questions, they must submit their objections within five days of the answer key's release. Ensure your objections include certified references like book titles, author names, page numbers, and relevant publication details. 

Direct Link to Check - MPPSC Prelims Answer Key 2025 

MPPSC Prelims Answer Key 2025: How to Raise Objection 

Step 1: Visit the official MPPSC website at https://mppsc.mp.gov.in/. 

Step 2: on the link located on the right side labelled "The model Answer and Response sheet". 

Step 3: You will be directed to a page where the link is highlighted after the State Service (Preliminary) Exam 2025. 

Step 4: Follow the guidelines to raise objections. 

Step 5: Ensure objections are submitted within five days from when the link becomes Step available, along with the prescribed exam fee. 

MPPSC Prelims Exam 2025: 

The preliminary exam took place in two shifts, with over 1.18 lakh candidates participating at 342 centres across the state. 

On February 16, the exam was divided into two sessions. The first session covered General Studies (Set A), while the second session focused on General Aptitude Tests (Sets B, C, and D). The provisional answer keys for all four sets of questions are currently accessible for download on the MPPSC portal. 

Published 07:26 IST, February 18th 2025

