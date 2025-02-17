NEST 2025: The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) has opened registrations today, February 17, 2025, for its Masters in Science (MSc) programmes. Eligible candidates are invited to apply through the official website, nestexam.in.

The registration for NEST 2025 will conclude on May 9, 2025, with the exam scheduled for June 22, 2025. The test will offer 200 seats, including reservations for SC, ST, OBC, and Divyangjan (PwD) candidates, following government guidelines for the academic session 2025-26. Eligible candidates are encouraged to apply promptly through the official website, to secure their seats in the prestigious MSc programmes.

NEST 2025: Application Fee

For NEST 2025, application fees vary depending on the candidate's category. Female candidates, irrespective of their category, are required to pay Rs. 700. Similarly, applicants from the SC/ST/Divyangjan category also have an application fee of Rs. 700. However, male candidates and those from the UR/OBC categories must pay Rs. 1,400 to complete their application process for NEST 2025.

NEST 2025: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website at nestexam.in.

Step 2: Find and on the registration link on the homepage.

Step 3: Register by filling out the application form with your personal details.

Step 4: Upload scanned copies of your documents.

Step 5: Pay the application fee.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page for future reference.

NEST 2025: Exam

NEST is an annual examination for candidates aspiring to join UM-DAE CEBS and NISER for various programmes including the Integrated 5-year MSc Programme, MSc Programme in Medical & Radiological Physics, Integrated MSc+PhD Programme, and PhD Programme.