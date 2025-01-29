Search icon
Published 13:39 IST, January 29th 2025

RPSC RAS Prelims 2024 Admit Card to be Out Tomorrow, Here's How to Download

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission is scheduled to conduct the RPSC RAS Prelims Exam 2024 on February 2, 2025. Here is all you need to know.

Reported by: Digital Desk
RPSC RAS Prelims 2024 Admit Card to be Out Tomorrow | Image: Unsplash

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission will issue the admit cards for the Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) examination 2025 tomorrow, January 30, 2025. After the release, candidates who have registered can download the RPSC RAS Prelims Admit Card 2024 from the official website – rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. 

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission is scheduled to conduct the RPSC RAS Prelims Exam 2024 on February 2, 2025. This recruitment aims to fill 733 posts. Registration began on September 19 and ended on October 18, 2024. 

Candidates are required to use their application number and other details to download the RPSC RAS admit card 2025 online. Hall tickets can also be downloaded through SSO portals. 

RPSC RAS Prelims 2024: How to Download Admit Card 

Step 1: Go to the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. 

Step 2: Look for the link labelled 'RPSC RAS Prelims 2024 admit card' on the homepage. 

Step 3: on the link to proceed to the login page. 

Step 4: Enter your registration or roll number, date of birth, and other necessary details. 

Step 5: Once entered, the RPSC RAS Prelims 2024 admit card will appear on your screen. 

Step 6: Download and keep a copy of the RPSC RAS Prelims 2024 admit card for future reference. 

Upon downloading the RPSC RAS prelims admit card, candidates should review all details carefully. Entry to the examination centre will be granted 60 minutes before the exam starts. Candidates should arrive early to ensure adequate time for identity verification and security checks. 

RPSC RAS Prelims 2024: Pattern  

The preliminary examination will feature a single paper, designed in an objective-type format, with a maximum of 200 marks. This exam serves as a screening test, assessing candidates at the Bachelor's Degree level standard. The duration of the exam will be 3 hours. 

Updated 13:39 IST, January 29th 2025

