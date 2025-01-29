SLPRB Assam Police Grade 4 PST/TPT Admit Card 2025 Out, Direct Link to Check Here

The State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam, on Tuesday issued the SLPRB Admit Card 2025 for PST/TPT. Candidates participating in the Assam Police Grade 4 PST/TPT can obtain their admit card from the official SLPRB website at slprbassam.in.

The Physical Standard Test (PST) and Trade Proficiency Test (TPT) for the mentioned positions will begin on February 5, 2025. This recruitment campaign aims to fill 203 vacancies, which include 144 positions for Sub Inspector (UB) in Assam Police, 51 for Sub Inspector (AB) in Assam Commando Battalions, 7 for Sub Inspector of Police (Communication) in APRO, and 1 for Assistant Deputy Controller, Civil Defence (Jr.) under DGCD & CGHG, Assam.

To obtain the SLPRB admit card 2025, candidates need to enter their phone number, email ID, application ID, and date of birth on the portal.

SLPRB Assam Police Grade 4 PST/TPT Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit the official SLPRB website at slprbassam.in.

Step 2: Locate and on the Assam Police Grade 4 PST/TPT hall ticket link available on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will open where you need to enter your login details.

Step 4: on submit, and your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Review the details on the admit card and download it.

Step 6: Keep a printed copy of the admit card for future reference.