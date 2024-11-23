Published 17:36 IST, November 23rd 2024
Aurangabad Assembly Election Result 2024: Atul Moreshwar of BJP Wins Aurangabad East
Aurangabad East seat is one of the 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra that falls under Aurangabad district.
- Election News
Aurangabad Assembly Election Result 2024: Aurangabad East seat is one of the 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra that falls under Aurangabad district. Voting for the Aurangabad East seat was held on November 20.
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Results
Atul Moreshwar emerged victorious from Aurangabad East, winning by a margin of 92,471 votes. The BJP candidate defeated Imtiaz Jaleel Syed of the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen.
In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Atul Moreshwar Save of the BJP won the Aurangabad East seat by defeating Dr. Abdul Gaffar Quadri Syed of AIMIM with a margin of 13,562 votes, which was 6.94% of the total votes cast. The BJP secured a vote share of 48.10% in this constituency in 2019.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Atul Moreshwar Save of BJP won in this seat defeating Dr Abdul Gaffar Quadri of AIMIM by a margin of 4,260 which was 2.43% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 36.78% in 2014 in this seat.
Updated 17:38 IST, November 23rd 2024