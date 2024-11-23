Baramati Election Results LIVE: Ajit Pawar Wins; Defeats Nephew Yugendra Pawar

Baramati Election Results 2024 LIVE UPDATES: The counting of votes began in Baramati constituency, one of the most closely watched districts in Maharashtra , where a high-profile electoral battle will unfold between Ajit Pawar , the current Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, and his nephew, Yugendra Pawar. The latter represents the faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Sharad Pawar , in what has become a fierce family rivalry.

Ajit Pawar, who represents a faction of the NCP aligned with the ruling BJP -Shiv Sena coalition, faces off in Baramati, a constituency that has historically been a stronghold for the Pawar family. The constituency saw a voter turnout of 71.57 percent on November 20, signaling strong interest in the outcome of this crucial contest.

Ajit Pawar opted not to seek support from high-profile BJP leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Home Minister Amit Shah during the campaign. His decision to avoid national-level leaders, despite the BJP's backing, was based on two main factors: the limited time remaining in the campaign period and the financial constraints imposed by election spending caps. Ajit Pawar's move underscores the localized nature of this contest, where he relied on his own established grassroots support, bolstered by a longstanding connection with the people of Baramati.

The absence of BJP's top leaders in Baramati may also signal confidence within the BJP and Ajit Pawar’s faction that his influence within the constituency is enough to secure a victory.

The counting for Baramati Election has concluded and Ajit Pawar has won. The NCP leader has defeated nephew Yugendra Pawar.

Baramati Election Result 2024 Live: Key candidates

Baramati election results 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Check the list of contestants contesting from Baramati seat in the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Ajit Pawar – Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)

Yugendra Pawar – Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar

Chandrakant Kharat – Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)

Anurag Khalate – Bharatiya Praja Surajya Paksha

Chopade Maruti – Rashtriya Samaj Paksha

Mangaldas Nikalje – Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi

Vinod Jagtap – Sambhaji Brigade Party

Soyal Shaikh – Samata Party

Abdulrauf Mulani – Independent

Abhijit Kamble – Independent

Dr. Abhijeet Awade-Buchukale – Independent

Amol Choudhary – Independent

Amol Agawane – Independent

Er. Kalyan Waghmode – Independent

Kaushalya Bhandalkar – Independent

Seema Chopade – Independent

Mithun Atole – Independent

Vikram Kokare – Independent

Shivaji Kokare – Independent

Sachin Agawane – Independent

Savita Shinde – Independent

Santosh Kamble – Independent

Sambhaji Holkar – Independent

Baramati election results: Initial trends by Election Commission come in. Shiv Sena, NCP and BJP of the Mahayuti lead on 3, 3 and 1 seat respectively. Sharad Pawar led NCP-SCP of the Maha Vikas Aghadi leading on 1 seat.

Counting continues.

Counting of votes begin in Baramati

Baramati Election Results 2024 LIVE: Who won the 2019 Assembly elections in Baramati?

In the 2019 Assembly elections, Ajit Pawar had secured a record-breaking victory, defeating BJP's Gopichand Padalkar by a staggering margin of 1.65 lakh votes. With the shifting political alliances and the added complexity of this intra-family rivalry, Ajit Pawar remains hopeful of securing a "good lead" once again, confident in his continued sway over Baramati's electorate.

This contest, defined by the personal and familial nature of the rivalry, is not just a battle for the Baramati seat but also a reflection of the changing political dynamics in Maharashtra. While Baramati has remained firmly under the control of the Pawar family for decades, the internal family split, alongside shifting alliances, has made this election cycle especially significant. The outcome in Baramati will provide key insights into the future of Maharashtra’s politics and the evolving landscape of the state's power structures.