Bhandara, Tumsar, Sakoli Election Result 2024 LIVE: Counting of Votes Begins

Mumbai: It's a massive landslide sweep for BJP -led Mahayuti alliance with the current Election Commission of India showing it leading on over 200 seats.

There are reports that the new government will take oath on November 26.

The BJP, Shiv Sena Shinde group, NCP led by Aji Panwar are currently in power with the Mahayuti Allaince. Whereas, the Congress , NCP Sharad Panwar Faction, and Shiv Seva(Udhav Balasaheb Thakrey) group are in close fight as predicted by the exit polls.

Bhandara Election Results Live

SHS's Bhondekar Narendra Bhojraj leading with 13456 votes

Tumsar Election Results Live

NCP's Karemore Raju Manikrao leading over NCP (SP)'s Charan Sovinda Waghmare by 26370 votes after 11 rounds of counting.

Sakoli Election Results Live

Nana Patole maintains lead of just 469 votes over BJP's Avinash Brahmankar after 14 rounds of counting of votes.