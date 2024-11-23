Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 07:37 IST, November 23rd 2024

Bhandara, Tumsar, Sakoli Election Result 2024 LIVE: Counting of Votes Begins

The state of maharashtra is going for 288 membered assembly with a neck to neck fight between the Mahayuti alliance and the Maha Vikas Aghadi

Reported by: Digital Desk
The state of maharashtra is going for 288 membered assembly with a neck to neck fight between the Mahayuti alliance and the Maha Vikas Aghadi | Image: Republic

Mumbai: It's a massive landslide sweep for BJP -led Mahayuti alliance with the current Election Commission of India showing it leading on over 200 seats.  

There are reports that the new government will take oath on November 26.

The BJP, Shiv Sena Shinde group, NCP led by Aji Panwar are currently in power with the Mahayuti Allaince. Whereas, the Congress , NCP Sharad Panwar Faction, and Shiv Seva(Udhav Balasaheb Thakrey) group are in close fight as predicted by the exit polls. 

Bhandara Election Results Live

SHS's Bhondekar Narendra Bhojraj leading with 13456 votes

Tumsar Election Results Live

NCP's Karemore Raju Manikrao leading over NCP (SP)'s Charan Sovinda Waghmare by 26370 votes after 11 rounds of counting. 

Sakoli Election Results Live 

 Nana Patole maintains lead of just 469 votes over BJP's Avinash Brahmankar after 14 rounds of counting of votes. 

According to the current counting trends, BJP is leading with a massive victory at over 131 seats, Eknath's Shiv Sena on 56 and Ajit Pawar 's NCP on 38. There are a total of 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra

Updated 16:07 IST, November 23rd 2024

Ajit Pawar BJP Maharashtra Congress

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.