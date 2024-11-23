Published 07:37 IST, November 23rd 2024
Bhandara, Tumsar, Sakoli Election Result 2024 LIVE: Counting of Votes Begins
The state of maharashtra is going for 288 membered assembly with a neck to neck fight between the Mahayuti alliance and the Maha Vikas Aghadi
Election News
Mumbai: It's a massive landslide sweep for BJP -led Mahayuti alliance with the current Election Commission of India showing it leading on over 200 seats.
There are reports that the new government will take oath on November 26.
The BJP, Shiv Sena Shinde group, NCP led by Aji Panwar are currently in power with the Mahayuti Allaince. Whereas, the Congress , NCP Sharad Panwar Faction, and Shiv Seva(Udhav Balasaheb Thakrey) group are in close fight as predicted by the exit polls.
Bhandara Election Results Live
SHS's Bhondekar Narendra Bhojraj leading with 13456 votes
Tumsar Election Results Live
NCP's Karemore Raju Manikrao leading over NCP (SP)'s Charan Sovinda Waghmare by 26370 votes after 11 rounds of counting.
Sakoli Election Results Live
Nana Patole maintains lead of just 469 votes over BJP's Avinash Brahmankar after 14 rounds of counting of votes.
According to the current counting trends, BJP is leading with a massive victory at over 131 seats, Eknath's Shiv Sena on 56 and Ajit Pawar 's NCP on 38. There are a total of 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra .
Updated 16:07 IST, November 23rd 2024