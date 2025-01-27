Published 20:45 IST, January 27th 2025
Delhi Elections 2025: Meet the 5 Richest Candidates With Assets Exceeding Rs 100 Crore
New Delhi: Out of 699 candidates in the fray for Delhi Elections 2025, BJP's Karnail Singh has emerged as the richest candidate, as per a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). Singh declared assets worth Rs 259 crore, while three candidates reported zero assets.
Increase in Candidates Since 2020
Compared to the 2020 elections, the number of candidates analyzed by ADR has increased from 672 to 699, reflecting a broader contest for the 70-member Delhi Assembly.
Billionaire Candidates in Delhi Elections 2025
Five candidates are billionaires, declaring assets exceeding Rs 100 crore. The five wealthiest candidates include:
- Karnail Singh (BJP, Shakur Basti): Rs 259.67 crore
- Manjinder Singh Sirsa (BJP, Rajouri Garden): Rs 248.85 crore
- Gurcharan Singh (Congress, Krishna Nagar): Rs 130.90 crore
- Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma (BJP, New Delhi): Rs 115.63 crore
- A Dhanwati Chandela (AAP, Rajouri Garden): Rs 109.90 crore
Candidates with Minimal Wealth
Three candidates, including Shabana (Rashtriya Republican Party) and Yogesh Kumar (Independent), have declared zero assets. The least wealthy include Ashok Kumar (Independent) with Rs 6,586 and Anita (Independent) with Rs 9,500.
Party-Wise Average Assets
BJP candidates lead with an average of Rs 22.90 crore in assets. Congress follows with Rs 14.41 crore, while AAP candidates average Rs 11.70 crore. Independent candidates have notably lower average assets.
Liabilities Among Candidates
Several candidates have reported significant liabilities:
Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma (BJP): Rs 74.36 crore
Manjinder Singh Sirsa (BJP): Rs 57.68 crore
Declared Incomes for the 2023-2024 Fiscal Year
Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma (BJP): Rs 20.60 crore, primarily from business ventures and pension.
Manjinder Singh Sirsa (BJP): Rs 12.72 crore.
Sumesh Shokeen (AAP): Rs 9.89 crore, derived from businesses and rental income.
Total Assets and Average Per Candidate
The total declared assets across all candidates amount to Rs 3,952 crore. The average assets per candidate stand at Rs 5.65 crore, marking an increase from Rs 4.34 crore in the 2020 elections. The Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 5, with votes scheduled for counting on February 8.
