Arvind Kejriwal Summoned By Haryana Court On February 17 Over ‘Yamuna Water Poisoned’ Claims

Delhi Elections 2025: Haryana court has issued summons against former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his claims that the Haryana government was "poisoning" the Yamuna River to disrupt Delhi’s water supply.

The court has directed Kejriwal to appear before it on February 17, warning that failure to do so will result in legal action.

The summons requires Kejriwal to explain his allegations and present a report corroborating his claim that the BJP-led Haryana government was contaminating the Yamuna water.

The Election Commission had earlier demanded proof of his statement, asking him to submit a response by 8 PM today.

Kejriwal alleged the Haryana government of deliberately polluting the river, endangering Delhi residents.

Amid the controversy, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini refuted the allegations by publicly drinking Yamuna water on Wednesday.

A video of the act surfaced online, with Saini stating that water samples had been tested and found free of poison. He further accused Kejriwal of “spreading lies.”

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi flipped the challenge back on Kejriwal, daring him to drink the same Yamuna water he claimed was contaminated. He also reminded Kejriwal of his unfulfilled election promise to clean the river.

PM Modi Weighs In

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took aim at Kejriwal, calling his remarks an "insult to the nation."

Addressing a gathering in Delhi, he dismissed the poisoning allegations and pointed out that everyone in Delhi—including diplomats, judges, and the poor—drinks the same Yamuna water.