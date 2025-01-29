Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Election News /
  • Arvind Kejriwal Summoned By Haryana Court On February 17 Over ‘Yamuna Water Poisoned’ Claims

Published 19:14 IST, January 29th 2025

Arvind Kejriwal Summoned By Haryana Court On February 17 Over ‘Yamuna Water Poisoned’ Claims

Amid the controversy, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini refuted the allegations by publicly drinking Yamuna water on Wednesday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
BREAKING: Arvind Kejriwal Summoned By Haryana Court On February 17 Over ‘Yamuna Water Poisoned’ Claims | Image: ANI

Delhi Elections 2025: Haryana court has issued summons against former Delhi  Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his claims that the Haryana government was "poisoning" the Yamuna River to disrupt Delhi’s water supply. 

The court has directed Kejriwal to appear before it on February 17, warning that failure to do so will result in legal action.  

The summons requires Kejriwal to explain his allegations and present a report corroborating his claim that the BJP-led Haryana government was contaminating the Yamuna water. 

The Election Commission had earlier demanded proof of his statement, asking him to submit a response by 8 PM today.

Kejriwal alleged the Haryana government of deliberately polluting the river, endangering Delhi residents.  

Amid the controversy, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini refuted the allegations by publicly drinking Yamuna water on Wednesday. 

A video of the act surfaced online, with Saini stating that water samples had been tested and found free of poison. He further accused Kejriwal of “spreading lies.”  

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi flipped the challenge back on Kejriwal, daring him to drink the same Yamuna water he claimed was contaminated. He also reminded Kejriwal of his unfulfilled election promise to clean the river.  

PM Modi Weighs In

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took aim at Kejriwal, calling his remarks an "insult to the nation." 

Addressing a gathering in Delhi, he dismissed the poisoning allegations and pointed out that everyone in Delhi—including diplomats, judges, and the poor—drinks the same Yamuna water.

"Are the people of Haryana different from those in Delhi? Do Haryana residents not have family in Delhi? Can the people of Haryana poison the water their own relatives drink?" PM Modi asked. 

Updated 20:54 IST, January 29th 2025

Narendra Modi Arvind Kejriwal

Recommended

Maha Kumbh Stampede: CM Yogi Orders Judicial Probe | LIVE
India News
Politics Over Mahakumbh Stampede As Oppn Slams Centre, UP Govt
India News
Maha Kumbh Stampede: Did Barricade Breach Trigger Chaos That Killed 30?
India News
CM Yogi Breaks Down As He Condoles Loss of Lives In Mahakumbh Stampede
India News
Delhi Implements Stage-III GRAP as Air Quality Hits 'Severe' Category
India News
Four Indian-Americans Arrested In human trafficking racket in Texas
World News
Maharashtra Extends Atal Setu Toll Concession Till 2025 —Details Inside
India News
30 Devotees Dead In Stampede At Mahakumbh: Prayagraj Police | BREAKING
India News
Logan Paul To Take On His Brother Jake Paul Inside The Squared Circle?
SportFit
Union Budget 2025 Expectations: Driving Growth in Startups, Real Estate
Initiatives News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: