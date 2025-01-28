BREAKING: Big Relief For Delhi CM Atishi, BJP’s Defamation Case Dismissed By Court

Delhi Elections 2025: A Delhi court on Tuesday quashed the summons issued to Chief Minister Atishi in a defamation case filed by Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) leader Praveen Shankar Kapoor. Special Judge Vishal Gogne passed the order after hearing an appeal filed by Atishi, who challenged the earlier ruling by a magisterial court that had issued summons against her.

The case stemmed from a defamation complaint filed by Kapoor against Atishi, claiming her remarks were damaging to his reputation.