Published 15:26 IST, January 28th 2025
BREAKING: Big Relief For Delhi CM Atishi, BJP’s Defamation Case Dismissed By Court
A Delhi court on Tuesday quashed the summons issued to Chief Minister Atishi in a defamation case.
- Election News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
A Delhi court on Tuesday quashed the summons issued to Chief Minister Atishi in a defamation case. | Image: ANI
Delhi Elections 2025: A Delhi court on Tuesday quashed the summons issued to Chief Minister Atishi in a defamation case filed by Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) leader Praveen Shankar Kapoor. Special Judge Vishal Gogne passed the order after hearing an appeal filed by Atishi, who challenged the earlier ruling by a magisterial court that had issued summons against her.
The case stemmed from a defamation complaint filed by Kapoor against Atishi, claiming her remarks were damaging to his reputation.
However, Atishi's counsel argued that the alleged defamatory statement was directed at the BJP as a party, not at Kapoor personally.
Updated 15:50 IST, January 28th 2025