  • BREAKING: Big Relief For Delhi CM Atishi, BJP’s Defamation Case Dismissed By Court

Published 15:26 IST, January 28th 2025

BREAKING: Big Relief For Delhi CM Atishi, BJP’s Defamation Case Dismissed By Court

A Delhi court on Tuesday quashed the summons issued to Chief Minister Atishi in a defamation case.

A Delhi court on Tuesday quashed the summons issued to Chief Minister Atishi in a defamation case. | Image: ANI

Delhi Elections 2025: A Delhi court on Tuesday quashed the summons issued to Chief Minister Atishi in a defamation case filed by Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) leader Praveen Shankar Kapoor. Special Judge Vishal Gogne passed the order after hearing an appeal filed by Atishi, who challenged the earlier ruling by a magisterial court that had issued summons against her.

The case stemmed from a defamation complaint filed by Kapoor against Atishi, claiming her remarks were damaging to his reputation. 

However, Atishi's counsel argued that the alleged defamatory statement was directed at the BJP as a party, not at Kapoor personally. 

 

 

 

