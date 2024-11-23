BREAKING: Congress Leader Nana Patole Leads in Sakoli, BJP's Avinash Anandrao Trails

Mumbai: The counting of votes for the declaration of the Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024 is underway and while overall, Mahayuti has registered a historic win with a thumping majority, it is Congress leader Nana Patole who is leading by over 400 votes in Sakoli assembly constituency.

Nana Patole Leads in Sakoli

The counting of votes for the Sakoli Assembly Election 2024 is underway and according to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Nanabhau Falgunrao Patole from the Indian National Congress (INC) is leading while Avinash Anandrao Brahmankar of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is trailing by a margin of 469 votes; counting is still underway.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections Results 2024

The ruling BJP -led Mahayuti alliance is set to retain power in Maharashtra, and was leading in 204 of the 288 assembly seats, as per the latest figures by the Election Commission. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi was stumbling, with its candidates leading in just 47 seats, as per the early trends. Indicating a landslide victory for the ruling alliance, TV channels said the Mahayuti was ahead in 212 seats and MVA in 68 constituencies, as counting of votes commenced Saturday morning in the November 20 elections.

As per ECI figures, in the Mahayuti, BJP candidates were leading in 111 seats, Shiv Sena in 58 and NCP in 35 seats. In the MVA, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) candidates were leading in 9 seats, Congress in 20 and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) in 18 seats.