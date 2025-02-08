Published 06:26 IST, February 8th 2025
Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVE: AAP’s Hat-Trick or BJP’s Historic Comeback? Counting Begins at 8 AM
Delhi Election Results 2025: As the countdown begins, all eyes are on Republic TV for the fastest results with Arnab. Will exit poll predictions hold, or will Delhi spring a surprise? The battle for power unfolds—AAP’s fourth term or BJP’s comeback after 27 years? Counting starts at 8 AM. Stay tuned for the most accurate updates from all 70 constituencies of the National Capital!
Delhi Election Result 2025 LIVE: The stage is set for a high-stakes political showdown as the counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly elections kicks off at 8 AM. The battle lines are drawn—will the AAP secure a historic fourth term, or will the BJP reclaim power in the national capital after 27 years? With the Congress fighting for relevance after back-to-back washouts, the contest has intensified. Several exit polls have given the BJP an edge, challenging AAP’s decade-long dominance since 2015. Early trends will start trickling in soon, but the clear picture will take shape by 12 PM. With 70 seats up for grabs, every vote counts, and every lead matters! Stay locked in for live, razor-sharp updates.
Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVE: Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva is confident of a big win, claiming his party will bag nearly 50 seats. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party has dismissed exit polls, asserting that Arvind Kejriwal will return as CM for a fourth term. Who will be proven right? The battle for Delhi heats up—stay tuned to Republic as the counting begins shortly.
07:27 IST, February 8th 2025
Arvind Kejriwal to Become Delhi CM: Saurabh Bharadwaj
Delhi Election Results LIVE: AAP leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Saturday Arvind Kejriwal will become the chief minister of Delhi for the fourth time."
"One whom the public supports, he wins the elections. The Arvind Kejriwal government has served people in the last 10 years... Arvind Kejriwal will become the CM of Delhi for a fourth time," said Saurabh Bharadwaj.
06:49 IST, February 8th 2025
Exit Poll Predictions for Delhi Polls
Most exit polls released on Wednesday gave the BJP an edge over the AAP. However, AAP leaders said that exit polls have historically underestimated the party's performance. They expressed confidence in returning to power.
06:48 IST, February 8th 2025
Delhi Election Results: Who Will Win - BJP or AAP?
The AAP is aiming for a third consecutive term, while the BJP is making all efforts to return to power after more than two decades in the National Capital.
06:47 IST, February 8th 2025
Counting of Votes to Begin at 8
The counting of votes for the high-stakes Delhi Assembly elections will begin shortly, at 8:00 am.
21:26 IST, February 7th 2025
Delhi Election Results 2025: 5,000 Personnel Deployed for Vote Counting in Delhi; VVPATs to be Verified
Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Alice Vaz has confirmed that around 5,000 officials, including counting supervisors, assistants, micro-observers, and support staff, will oversee the vote-counting process. To ensure transparency, five VVPATs (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails) will be randomly selected and verified in each assembly constituency.
Updated 07:27 IST, February 8th 2025