Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVE: AAP’s Hat-Trick or BJP’s Historic Comeback? Counting Begins at 8 AM

Delhi Election Results LIVE: AAP leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Saturday Arvind Kejriwal will become the chief minister of Delhi for the fourth time."

"One whom the public supports, he wins the elections. The Arvind Kejriwal government has served people in the last 10 years... Arvind Kejriwal will become the CM of Delhi for a fourth time," said Saurabh Bharadwaj.