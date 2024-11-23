Dhule Election Results LIVE: BJP's Kashiram Pawara Leads in Shirpur With a Margin of Over 1 Lakh

Dhule Election Result 2024 LIVE: Counting of votes for the 5 constituencies in Dhule district including Akkalkuwa, Shahada, Nandurbar and Nawapur began on Saturday, November 23.

The Election Commission will announce the results today for the Dhule City, Dhule Rural, Sakri, Shirpur, and Sindkheda constituencies in Maharashtra 's Dhule district. These seats are part of the state's 288 constituencies, with voting held in a single phase on November 20. In 2019, the BJP -led alliance secured a majority, but Shiv Sena later left the alliance, joining Congress and NCP to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

The Maharashtra election results will seal the fate of Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The ruling Mahayuti alliance of CM Eknath Shinde -led Shiv Sena, Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ), and the Nationalist Congress Party ( Ajit Pawar camp) are tied in a battle with the MVA alliance, comprising the Congress and the breakaway faction of Sena and NCP.

BJP's Kashiram Vechan Pawara leads the race by a margin of 1,39,017 votes.