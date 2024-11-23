Published 08:34 IST, November 23rd 2024
Gadchiroli Election Results 2024: NCP Wins Aheri, BJP Leads Gadchiroli
INC's Manohar Tulshiram Poreti leading ahead of BJP's Dr. Milind Ramji Narote by 3719 votes.
Gadchiroli Assembly 2024: INC's Manohar Tulshiram Poreti leading ahead of BJP 's Dr. Milind Ramji Narote by 3719 votes.
Armori (ST) Election Result: Live Updates
INC's Ramdas Maluji Masram won against BJP's Krushna Damaji Gajbe by 98, 509 votes.
Gadchiroli (ST) Election Result: Live Updates
BJP's Dr. Milind Ramji Narote leading ahead of INC's Manohar Tulshiram Poreti by 15,946 votes.
Aheri (ST) Election Result: Live Updates
NCP's Atram Dharamraobaba Bhagwantrao won against Independent candidate Raje Ambrish Rao Raje Satyavanrao Atram by 16,814 votes.
Candidates in the Gadchiroli Constituency Election
List of Key Candidates:
Sanjay Subhash Kumre (BSP)
Yogesh Bajiraon Kumare (GGP)
Jayashri Vijay Velada (PAWPOI)
Bharat Mangaruji Yerme (VANBB)
Diwakar Gulab Pendam (Independent)
Balkrishna Wangnuji Sawsakade (Independent)
Dr. Sonal Chetan Kowe (Independent)
Dr. Milind Ramji Narote (BJP)
Manohar Tulshiram Poreti ( Congress )
Updated 17:49 IST, November 23rd 2024