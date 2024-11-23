Kamthi, Hingna, Ramtek, Savner, Umred, Katol Election Result 2024 LIVE: Counting of Votes Begins

Mumbai: It's a massive landslide sweep for BJP -led Mahayuti alliance with the current Election Commission of India showing it leading on over 200 seats.

There are reports that the new government will take oath on November 26.

The BJP, Shiv Sena Shinde group, NCP led by Aji Panwar are currently in power with the Mahayuti Allaince. Whereas, the Congress , NCP Sharad Panwar Faction, and Shiv Seva(Udhav Balasaheb Thakrey) group are in close contest.

Nagpur region is a crucial battlehold for the assembly election and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis represent the Nagpur South West constituency and holds 12 constituencies

Kamthi Results Live Updates

INC's Suresh Yadavrao Bhoyar leading with 35764 votes

Hingna Results Live Updates

BJP's Sameer Dattatraya Meghe leading ahead of NCP (SP)'s Rameshchandra Gopikisan Bang by 20267 votes

Ramtek Results Live Updates

SHS's Ashish Nandkishore Jaiswal overtakes Independent candidate Rajendra Mulak to lead with 31049 votes

Savner Results Live Updates

BJP's Ashishrao Deshmukh overtakes INC's Anuja Kedar to lead with 35350 votes



Umred Results Live Updates

Sanjay Narayanrao Meshram of Congress leading ahead of Sudhir Laxman Parwe of BJP by 3678 votes

Katol Results Live Updates

BJP's Charansing Babulalji Thakur overtakes NCP (SP)'s Salil Deshmukh to lead with 27041 votes