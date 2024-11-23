Published 07:32 IST, November 23rd 2024
Kamthi, Hingna, Ramtek, Savner, Umred, Katol Election Result 2024 LIVE: Counting of Votes Begins
The state of maharashtra is going for 288 membered assembly with a neck to neck fight between the Mahayuti alliance and the Maha Vikas Aghadi
- Election News
- 2 min read
Mumbai: It's a massive landslide sweep for BJP -led Mahayuti alliance with the current Election Commission of India showing it leading on over 200 seats.
There are reports that the new government will take oath on November 26.
The BJP, Shiv Sena Shinde group, NCP led by Aji Panwar are currently in power with the Mahayuti Allaince. Whereas, the Congress , NCP Sharad Panwar Faction, and Shiv Seva(Udhav Balasaheb Thakrey) group are in close contest.
Nagpur region is a crucial battlehold for the assembly election and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis represent the Nagpur South West constituency and holds 12 constituencies
Kamthi Results Live Updates
- INC's Suresh Yadavrao Bhoyar leading with 35764 votes
Hingna Results Live Updates
- BJP's Sameer Dattatraya Meghe leading ahead of NCP (SP)'s Rameshchandra Gopikisan Bang by 20267 votes
Ramtek Results Live Updates
- SHS's Ashish Nandkishore Jaiswal overtakes Independent candidate Rajendra Mulak to lead with 31049 votes
Savner Results Live Updates
- BJP's Ashishrao Deshmukh overtakes INC's Anuja Kedar to lead with 35350 votes
Umred Results Live Updates
- Sanjay Narayanrao Meshram of Congress leading ahead of Sudhir Laxman Parwe of BJP by 3678 votes
Katol Results Live Updates
BJP's Charansing Babulalji Thakur overtakes NCP (SP)'s Salil Deshmukh to lead with 27041 votes
According to the current counting trends, BJP is leading with a massive victory at over 131 seats, Eknath's Shiv Sena on 56 and Ajit Pawar 's NCP on 38. There are a total of 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra .
Updated 16:12 IST, November 23rd 2024