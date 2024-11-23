K'taka Bypolls Results 2024: Congress Wins Sandur Seat, Defeats BJP by 9,649 Votes

Karnataka Bypoll Election Results: In the Karnataka assembly bypolls, Congress ' E Annapoorna has won from the Sandur assembly seat by a margin of 9,649 votes against BJP 's Bangara Hanumantha. Bangara Hanumantha, on the other hand, polled in 83,967 votes.

On the party's performance in assembly bypolls, Congress leader & Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar says, "I don't say it is a defeat of Bharath Bommai (BJP candidate from Shiggaon), its a message from the people for what his father did. Only two things work - development and guarantees. It is a message from the people that allegations should stop and concentration should be on work. This is the beginning and will come back to power in 2028."

BJP-JDS Alliance Leads in All Three Seats

BJP's Bharath Bommai Leads in Shiggaon Assembly By-election, Official EC Trends Show

The Bharatiya Janata Party-Janata Dal (Secular) alliance is leading in all three Karnataka Assembly seats as vote counting continues. Although the Congress initially showed a lead, the BJP-JDS alliance took the lead after the first round of counting. In Shiggaon, BJP's Bharath Bommai is leading in the by-election, according to official Election Commission trends.

Counting Locations for 2024 Elections: Channapatna, Shiggaon, and Sandur

In Channapatna, the counting will take place across three halls at the Government Engineering College in Ramanagara. For the Shiggaon constituency, counting will be held at the Government Engineering College in Devagiri, Haveri. Meanwhile, in Sandur, the counting will be conducted at the Government Polytechnic College in Ballari.

